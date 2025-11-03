A content creator shared a video giving hilarious commentary on people making vermicelli noodles

The clip showed the behind-the-scenes look at how the popular noodles are made in a factory

Mzansi flooded the comments laughing at the commentary, with many saying they would never eat noodles again after seeing how they're made

A South African content creator, @ecks_ves, had people laughing after he shared a video on his page on 31 October 2025, giving his own funny commentary on how vermicelli noodles are made. The clip took viewers behind the scenes of a noodle factory, and his reactions to what was happening had everyone cracking up. What started as an educational video about food production quickly turned into a comedy show, with the gent pointing out every little detail that didn't sit right with him.

In the video, the gent narrated what was happening step by step, but with his own twist. He started off by explaining how flour gets emptied into a big tub, then some of it gets scooped into a mixer. That's when a really yellow oil gets added to the flour, and his first reaction was to question what kind of oil it was. He joked about the machinery having residue from previous batches, saying that's where the flavour comes from.

He went on to say:

"OK, then they blended everything and threw it in that thing. Ay, here's the floor. OK, there are flies, flies are part of the process. Welcome, flies, how are you?"

The video showed the full process of making the noodles. After mixing the flour with oil, a gentleman put the mixture into a machine, tightened the lid, and then scooped more of the flour mixture in. The machine pressed it out into long noodle strands, and another worker pulled out the noodles. Some of it dragged on the floor before being cut to the right length and hung on sticks to dry. The sticks were then set up in the sun, and once dry, another worker removed the noodles and packed them into boxes.

The commentary continued as the noodles touched the floor, with the gent saying:

"Just drag it on the floor, it is part of the flavouring process..."

A TikTok content creator shared a video where he showed how people make vermicelli noodles. Images: @ecks_ves

SA reacts to the noodle-making video

Netizens couldn't stop laughing at the commentary by the TikTok user @ecks_ves, with many saying they'd lost their appetite for noodles.

@dlan wrote:

"'It's where the flava is' 😂😂😂"

@ebony_ivory laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣 Just drag it on the floor... It's on the floor... It stays on the floor.... 😭🤣🤣"

@theolenejansenroskin stated:

"I'm never eating noodles."

@megan_angelina_carel joked:

"That's not 5 days ago, that looks like since covid 19 ago 🤣🤣🤣"

@tshmoney1 pointed out:

"They should wear safety boots, hau."

@oyisa27 repeated:

"Flies are part of the process 😭😂😭 Just drag it on the floor, it's part of the flavouring process 😂😂😂"

What are vermicelli noodles

According to food experts at AllRecipes, vermicelli is an Italian word that translates to "little worms." The name might not sound nice, but this quick-cooking noodle is popular around the world. Traditional Italian vermicelli is made from durum wheat semolina and water and sometimes eggs. The ingredients form a pasta dough, which is then pressed through a machine to make long strands.

There are different types of vermicelli as well. Mexican fideos are made from durum wheat semolina, cut into shorter strands. Indian vermicelli includes Maida vermicelli, which combines semolina and wheat flour and Falooda sev, made from cornstarch. In Southeast Asia, rice vermicelli are thin white noodles made from rice flour and water.

Disclaimer: The commentary in this video is for entertainment only. It should not be taken as a representation of food production standards or safety practices.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

