Clayton Damons, a musician in Cape Town, had a taste of Woolworths' chocolate brownie-inspired muesli

He wondered whether the delicious product was healthy and noted that it reminded him of a dessert

Online community members agreed that it was tasty, with one person admitting they usually ate it as a snack

A man felt Woolworths' chocolate brownie-inspired muesli tasted more like a dessert than a healthy snack. Images: @soulfulclay

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town-based music producer and artist, Clayton Damons, better known as Soulful Clay, tried Woolworths' 1kg R98 chocolate brownie-inspired muesli and wondered whether it was healthy. His small review made social media users keen to try it themselves.

On 1 November, 2025, Clayton told TikTok users that he felt the product, consisting of golden baked muesli with milk chocolate chunks, was addictive, thanks to its delicious taste. Regarding his uncertainty about the healthiness of the product, he comedically stated that the green 'tjappies (a term referring to prison-style gang tattoos) on the packet reassured him of its nutritiousness.

The text in green blocks highlighted that the kosher and halal product's cocoa was responsibly sourced, contained baked wholegrain pieces, and had less than 1½ teaspoons of total sugar per 30g serving, making it sound healthy.

He still said in the clip:

"I don't know, man. This is giving dessert vibes. There are real pieces of chocolate in it. It's dik lekker, yoh."

What ingredients are in Woolworths' chocolate muesli?

According to Woolworths, their chocolate brownie-inspired muesli contains the following:

Oats, sugar (11%), vegetable fat (palm fruit) (citric acid, antioxidant: BHA, TBHQ), popped rice [rice flour, maize flour, sugar, salt, barley malt extract, anticaking agent, vegetable oil (sunflower seed), emulsifier, colourant], golden syrup (4%) (sugar, water, acidity regulator, salt), wheat bran, milk chocolate (3%) (sugar, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, whey powder, skimmed milk powder, emulsifier, flavouring), flavouring, sunflower seeds, milk powder, cocoa, and salt.

South Africans enjoy the chocolate muesli

Members of the online community gathered in Clayton's comment section to share that they had also tried the chocolate muesli and gave their opinion about the product. Other people on the internet debated whether it was healthy, not taking away the fact that they found it tasty.

South Africans shared their thoughts about Woolworths' chocolate brownie-inspired muesli. Image: Karl Tapales

Source: Getty Images

@shesmishka told the online community:

"I've been obsessed with it since like 2009! It used to come in a clear packet. The strawberry and yoghurt drops one is also lekker!"

@thabane_chamane wrote in the comments:

"Oh, man. Don’t tempt me because I have been stuck on the breakfast one."

@sugaplumj laughed and stated:

"Muesli is marketed as healthy, but it actually has a lot of sugar and is high in calories."

@narushaisaacs0 jokingly added in the comment section:

"You could have kept this one a secret from us. Now it's going to cost R1 million. Gatekeeping is okay sometimes."

@aya_nda.0 also added humour under the post, writing:

"But you guys don’t want us to be skinny, ne? Just say you are the weapons formed against us with these plugs."

@lance.elliott04 suggested to Clayton:

"Just mix it 50/50 with plain oats."

@kayed1510 confessed to the public with a laugh:

"It’s extremely delicious. I eat it just like that as a snack."

Watch the TikTok video on Clayton's account below:

3 More stories about Woolworths reviews

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African food content creator sampled premium mochi ice cream and shared a detailed tasting experience. The review sparked curiosity among internet users.

reported that a South African food content creator sampled premium mochi ice cream and shared a detailed tasting experience. The review sparked curiosity among internet users. A South African man's passionate review of the store's milk went viral on social media, showing his creative and comedic approach to the product. Online users humorously stated that he could be the brand ambassador.

Last year, a woman received mixed reactions when she gave Woolworths' tiramisu a low rating after citing an imbalance between the coffee and cream. Her critique sparked a lively debate, with some defending the dessert.

Source: Briefly News