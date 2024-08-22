A Woolworths Tiramisu dessert received mixed reviews when Hope Mudau rated it 5/10, citing an imbalance of coffee and cream

Her critique sparked a lively debate online, with some defending the dessert, particularly the Tiramisu cake

Expert pastry chef Thato Tumelo told Briefly News about the importance of balance in making the perfect Tiramisu was

Woolworths' popular Tiramisu dessert, known for its decadent layers and rich flavours, recently received mixed reviews from a customer who shared her experience online.

Hope Mudau, who had heard rave reviews about the dessert, decided to try it but was left somewhat underwhelmed, rating it only a 5/10.

The customer was disappointed by the dessert

@hope_mudau took to social media to express her thoughts, noted that while she had been excited to try the dessert, it didn’t meet her expectations.

"The dessert lacked the right amount of coffee for tiramisu with too much cream and lacked balance."

In the video, she added that although she was still interested in trying the Tiramisu cake, the dessert didn't quite hit the mark:

Mzansi indicated the cake was better

Her comments sparked a lively discussion among dessert lovers, with some agreeing and others passionately defending Woolworths' Tiramisu offerings.

A user named @Razia Snyman-Roos countered, saying:

"The tiramisu cake from Woolies is the best."

In contrast, another user, @LBSelai, described it as tasting like:

"It literally tastes like "everything is going to be okay 😭😭😭"

Mudau also mentioned that she had previously attempted to make Tiramisu at home using recipes from TikTok.

However, she wasn’t sure if her version came out correctly since she had never tasted an authentic one.

The great Tiramisu balance

To get an expert's perspective, Briefly News spoke to renowned pastry chef Thato Tumelo, who shared her insights on what makes a perfect Tiramisu.

"The key to a great Tiramisu is balance. The coffee should be strong enough to complement the creamy mascarpone, and the layers should be well-soaked but not soggy.

"The cream-to-cake ratio is crucial, as too much cream can overpower the delicate flavour of the espresso and cocoa."

Tumelo also offered a tip for those making Tiramisu at home:

"Use a high-quality coffee and chill the dessert for several hours before serving. This allows the flavours to meld together, creating a more cohesive and balanced taste."

Peeps love the dessert

Despite the mixed reviews, Tiramisu remains a beloved dessert for many. Some customers recommend trying other variations, like the Tiramisu cake, which has garnered a loyal following. @ThuphentleG commented:

"Nami ngyalithanda 🤤🤤" [I love it.]

@Razia Snyman-Roos said the cake was by far the best:

"The tiramisu cake from Woolies is the best😭"

@lipthique highlighted the price change:

"It used to be R95 😭"

@2my_05 agreed the flavour was too much:

"Tiramisu is too rich for me, I can't."

@Samk echoed the same sentiment, and however, noted that she still enjoyed the cake:

"I'm not a tiramisu person, but oh my god, their tiramisu cake is next level😍"

