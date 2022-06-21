One poor Mzansi man has bought three phones for his woman in one year and now he’s finally had enough

Twitter user @Bheko99 made it known that this is the last phone he is buying bae and he is not going back on his word

The men of Mzansi let their guy know that if sis needs another phone, he will be buying it, that’s just how it goes

A sweet Mzansi man loves his woman dearly, however, after buying the third phone in one year, his patience have worn thin. Making it clear that he ain’t buying another phone, men weighed in and cracked jokes.

Twitter user @Bheko99 is not buying another phone no matter what his lady does to this one. Our guy is tired. Image: Twitter / @Bheko99

Source: Twitter

Some women have it REAL cush! While independence is the new stay-at-home wifey/mom, some ladies still require a lot from their men to make sure they are cared for.

Twitter user @Bheko99 took to social media with stress levels at an all-time high. Having to go out and buy another iPhone, our guy was feeling the knock in his pocket. Honey, take care of this one because he is not buying another… or at least that is what he says, LOL.

“Last phone I’m buying for her I swear, if she breaks it I’m done … 3 phones in 1 year pho.”

The men of Mzansi weigh in on the man’s apparent claim

While this man thinks this is the last phone he is buying, it is nice to dream. Men took to the comment section to reassure their comrade that his woman will have him buy another and there is nothing he can do about it.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Arthie_Z had jokes:

“Buy her Mobicel and let her take pictures like she's in a hot shower ”

@Rocksta34891941 said it as it is:

“You will buy it again. That's what simp man do... And she knows it that u too weak for her.”

@Kingseraks had a great suggestion:

@Kingseraks was shook:

Man goes gaga over sis turning 25 without a kid, claims to buy her R38k iPhone 13 Pro

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi was side-eyeing a man infamous for putting out the most outlandish claims on the country's busy Twitter streets.

It's proving hard to believe anything that comes out of the tweep's mouth or screen, as he continues to prove himself quite the pathological liar, or so says fellow users of the social networking and microblogging platform.

It might be worth mentioning that @Shonny_SA recently claimed to have bought his sister a VW Chico for "passing matric with a Bachelor's degree". Courtesy of a picture he shared, he has now purchased the same or another young sister an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G costing a pocket-melting R38 000.

