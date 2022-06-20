A man went all out to impress a future bae who was coming over to his place for dinner on their first date

Twitter user @Persly_Dithebe shared snaps of the delicious dinner he put together, making it clear that he did this

Many were totally blown away by the fact that a lady had agreed to a first date at his place, however, they loved his effort

First dates are a big deal! So, when a man decided to have the first date at his place, he put everything he had into it and made a restaurant-level dinner for his new potential bae. The people of Mzansi were both impressed and shook.

Twitter user @Persly_Dithebe cooked up a storm for a lucky lady who was coming over for a first date. Image: Twitter / @Persly_Dithebe

Source: Twitter

It is not often that you hear a woman going to a guy’s place for a first date. Trust is a big issue in a world where acts of gender-based violence are so rife.

Twitter user @Persly_Dithebe shared some pictures of the amazing meal that he put together for the date. Our guy got his Master Chef on and made sure his potential new woman was fed well!

“We had our first date at my place last night … And I cooked ”

The man’s incredible first date had the people of Mzansi tripping

While he literally made the perfect dinner, most could not believe the woman agreed to a first date at his place… it just is not heard of! Women thanked the man for setting a top-notch example and for reminding others that a date at a man’s place can just mean dinner.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@DeeManeo said:

“They must make you a guest speaker or something ko that men conference what what ya lona. O barute gore go diriwa bjang.”

@africanmannnn said:

“I thought women said it is sneaky to be invited to our house so soon?”

@Sleeh_s said:

“This is beautiful. But mina ngeke ngilunge kuyi first date at a gent's house , Unless I've known him for a long while.”

@KeneMcQueen said:

“I've only heard about first dates at a gent’s place on TV... This seems very nice and cute.”

@letbaloyi said:

