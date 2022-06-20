A proud Mzansi man took to social media to show off the progress that he has made on his family home

Esethu Dywili wishes that his late grandmother could see what he has done as he is doing it in her honour

The people of Mzansi showered the man with praise, letting him know what an inspiration he really is

A young man wants to make his late granny proud, and that is exactly what he is doing. Upgrading his family home, the young man wishes nothing more than that his gogo could see it.

LinkedIn user Esethu Dywili is proud of what he has been able to do for his family. Image LinkedIn / Esethu Dywili

Often grandparents play a pivotal role in our lives and we want nothing more than to make them proud. This Mzansi guy is doing all of this for his gran and family.

LinkedIn user Esethu Dywili shared some progress pictures of his family home, showing how he has upgraded it, but also kept thing things that make it “home”.

In the description, he expresses how all he wants to do is make his gogo proud. My guy, we are sure she is smiling down on you!

“How I wish my late grandmother would live again for maybe a day just to see her 'new' home.”

The people of Mzansi shower the young man with praise

This story left many hearts bursting. People took to the comment section to let the young man know that he is an inspiration and that his family has raised a noble man.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Busisiwe Kumalo said:

“Congratulations and well doneMay the Lord help you do even more. Your gran would have been proud. Take heart in knowing that and smile as you see the completion of your project”

Mo Mokoena said:

“Congratulations! And well done”

Nakedi Popela said:

“Seriously transformed.”

Witness Khumalo said:

“Good work man!”

"It took me 10 years": Lady proudly shows off home she built for mom

In related news, Briefly News reported that building a home for a parent or parents is one thing that many children dream of doing. A young South African woman can finally say that she did it for her mom, even though it took her a whole 10 years to complete.

Heading online, the proud young lady with the Twitter handle @Thlolo15March shared a heart-warming, motivational and highly inspirational post about how she finally added the finishing touches to the house, which was built especially for her mother.

"It took me 10 years to build my mum this house… nothing fancy, I’m just proud I did it," she captioned a snap of the ready to live in property.

