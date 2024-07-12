The Minister of Education, Siviwe Gwarube, said the Department of Education will support the families of the children who died in the Carletonville crash

Gwarube visited the Laerskool Blyvooruitsig, where one of the pupils died in the accident which claimed 12 children and said learners' safety is important when transporting them

South Africans praised Gwarube, and some made comparisons between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance

CARLETONVILLE, GAUTENG — The Minister of Basic Education visited the school of one of the victims of the horrific Carletonville crash, which took the lives of 12 children.

Gwarube visits school

The Department of Basic Education posted videos of the minister visiting the school on its X account, @DBE_SA. She also visited Rocklands Primary School, where 10 of the 12 learners who died were attending. Following the visits, she briefed the media and conveyed her sincere condolences.

"The staff was devastated. It was important for me to come and show my support. The issue of scholar transport is incredibly important. Scholar Transport, along with infrastructure, is close to my heart because when learners are going to school, they should not be in danger of being harmed on their way to school. We don't want to lose learners. One life is a life too many lost," she said.

She also assured the parents and staff that they were not alone. View her briefing here:

South Africans praise Gwarube

Netizens commenting on Facebook applauded Gwarube and praised the Democratic Alliance, too.

Innocent Mayimele said:

"That's what I call transparency, accountability, responsibility and ethical conduct."

Johnnie Johnstone said:

"The ANC failed this country. The DA and only do better."

Q.P Lino Art said:

"Yet the South African government is aware of the condition of most scholar transports. They turn a blind eye until there is a major accident."

Oscar Tabarez said:

"Not a single word on the Wildtrak driver."

Gwarube to review the curriculum

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Siviwe Gwaruba said she would review the current curriculum.

She also plans to establish a forum for reviewing the curriculum that includes key stakeholders in the education sector.

