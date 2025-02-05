Kenny Kunene has offered a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects who shot dead two bus drivers

The Johannesburg Transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) stated that the reward money was from his pocket

South Africans had mixed reactions to Kunene's reward, with one person joking that R100,000 was too little to be a snitch

Kenny Kunene has offered R100,000 of his money as a reward to help apprehend the suspects who murdered two Rea Vaya bus drivers. Luba Lesolle

GAUTENG - Kenny Kunene is willing to part with R100,000 of his own money to help apprehend those responsible for the murders of two bus drivers.

The Johannesburg Transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) offered a cash reward to anyone with information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Kunene’s offer comes after two Rea Vaya drivers were shot dead in two separate incidents in Soweto on 3 February 2025. The murders happened a week after 51 Putco buses were torched in Mpumalanga.

Kunene emphasises the need to apprehend suspects

The MMC noted that while Gauteng police had opened investigations into the murders, it was important for the public to assist officers.

“I would like to do my bit. I therefore commit R100,000 to anyone who will assist the police in apprehending these barbarians,” he said.

He added that he would not wait for the suspects to be convicted and would pay the reward as soon as police confirmed they had evidence linking them to the crime.

He added that the money was not from the City of Johannesburg but from his own pocket.

“It is money I am committing as Kenny Kunene to show the commitment I have in making sure they are brought to book.”

The two Rea Vaya bus drivers were murdered on 3 February 2025 in two separate shooting incidents. Image: Paballo Thekiso

South Africans share hilarious mixed reactions

The reward offer sparked a mixed bag of reactions, as some joked that the money was too little, while others told him where to look for the killers.

Vuyisile Tshatsha said:

“There’s no need for that. You know exactly who did that. If the bus services are not functioning, who is benefitting?”

Jeremiah Mfusi added:

“Go to Merafi and Nancefield Hostel. You will get good answers there as the assassins live there.”

Tshidiso Mokgosi suggested:

“Rather give it (the reward) to the families or create a trust for the children, if they have any.”

Keke Makhutle stated:

“Those buses have cameras mos. If they are not working, then the families must sue Rea Vaya.”

Austin Cjm joked:

“R100k is small money to be an ipimpi. Make it higher.”

Makarunya Nengwenani said:

“But I know people need money. Someone will tell the police and get R100,000 for a deposit on a Toyota Quantum.”

Men appear in court for Putco attack

In a related article, two men appeared in court for allegedly setting 51 buses on fire.

Briefly News reported that the buses were torched at two Mpumalanga Putco depots.

It was reported that armed men assaulted and robbed depot employees before torching the buses.

