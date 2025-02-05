Sifiso Maseko, the former Head of Infrastructure Development at the Gauteng Department of Health has been dismissed

Maesko was one of five dismissed for their involvement in the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital refurbishment saga

R50 million was budgeted for the project but R588 million was spent, and South Africans aren't surprised

GAUTENG – An uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member has been dismissed from the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) over his involvement in corruption.

Sifiso Maseko, the former Head of Infrastructure Development: GDoH was one of five officials dismissed for their involvement in the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital (AGA Hospital) refurbishment saga.

R588 million, and not the R50 million initially budgeted, was spent on the failed project by the Health Department.

Maseko originally suspended during the investigation

Maseko was originally suspended on 25 January 2022 alongside eight other government officials while an investigation into the matter was conducted.

During his suspension, he joined the MK Party and even served as the Secretary-General before resigning from the post in 2024. He resigned to resume his role as Head of Infrastructure Development following the lifting of his suspension.

R588 million spent on unused hospital

The building was originally leased to the department by AngloGold Ashanti in 2021. It was identified as a potential COVID-19 critical care facility and R50 million was set aside to refurbish it. After R588 million was spent, the hospital was still not ready to be used. There were other issues, like in February 2021 when equipment, worth R23 million, was destroyed in a fire at the facility.

In May 2024 it was officially opened with 80 beds, and not the 181 as planned. In June 2024 the first two patients were admitted to it, but in August, the health department terminated its lease with AngloGold Ashanti. It’s reported that zama zamas has now taken over the hospital, as it remains abandoned.

The GDoH has had its fair share of financial issues. On 24 September 2024, it was reported that R13 million was spent on salaries for suspended staff.

South Africans joke about Maseko’s dismissal

Despite the seriousness of the matter, social media users made jokes about how Maseko now stood a chance of being promoted because of his crimes.

Msebenzi Mabe teased:

“The comrade deserves promotion to the ANC. He has shown competency of the highest order in graft.”

Motho Feela added:

“Now he can be elevated to the deputy SG of MKP. He has proved himself.”

Craig John added:

“He's doing great. He is doing fine by MKP standards.”

Ricardo Ferreira Da Silva said:

“I would be more shocked if the headline read “MK party gets clean audit” or “MK party fights against corruption”. The MK party should have a course in corruption. They’d all have their PHDs.”

Ziona Lotz added:

“As South Africans it doesn't even shock us anymore. It is a given.”

Bouga Koulibaly Mogorosi stated:

“They are the same as their leader, the former president.”

Muzi Mwandla said:

“Zuma’s kids. Like father, like son.”

