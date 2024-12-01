The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng has called on Panyaza Lesufi to act against Lesiba Malotana

Malotana, the Gauteng Health Head of Department, allegedly shared R10 million in bribes with other officials

The DA are concerned that the department is running out of money before the financial year-end

Gauteng Health Department can’t afford to pay its suppliers anymore, and the DA is calling on Premier Panyaza Lesufi to take action. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has once again raised concerns about the state of the Gauteng Health Department (GHD).

The DA revealed that the department was slowly running out of money to pay suppliers and possibly even salaries.

The GHD is facing a R4.8 billion budget shortfall with the financial year ending on 31 March 2025.

DA calls for action to be taken

DA Member of the Provincial Legislature, Jack Bloom, called on Premier Panyaza Lesufi to take action and suspend the GDH Head of Department, Lesiba Malotana.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The SIU is investigating Malotana for allegedly sharing R10 million in bribes with two other officials regarding contract awarding.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Bloom said it was inconceivable.

“It’s inexplicable to me. People are suspended for much less, but Lesufi remains nonchalant,” Bloom stated.

“At what stage do you suspend him?” the DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health asked.

DA Shadow MEC paints disturbing picture

Bloom also revealed that the GHD spent 54% of its R64.8 billion budget in the first six months. The department is expected to end the financial year with a R4.88 billion shortfall at this rate.

The department owes R1.9 billion to some suppliers who have not paid for more than 30 days. Some companies refuse to supply hospitals because of the department's non-payment.

“The department is in dire problems. They have frozen all staff appointments and purchases of new machinery,” Bloom added.

Lesufi waiting for investigation results

Bloom also explained that he questioned Lesufi about the issue of Malotana in a sitting of the Gauteng Legislature, with the Premier saying that he consulted with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the matter.

Lesufi added that they would wait until the outcome of the SIU investigation before taking any action.

“If we wait for a final report, nothing will happen. We can’t wait for these things,” Bloom added.

GHD overspends on salaries for suspended staff

In September, Briefly News reported that the Department of Health was bleeding millions paying suspended employees.

MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed that the province spends more than R13 million in salaries to those at home.

South Africans discussed the revelation, and some blamed the African National Congress, accusing it of not properly running Gauteng.

Source: Briefly News