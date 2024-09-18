The Democratic Alliance launched a petition to get Arnold Lesiba Malotana removed as head of Gauteng's health department

The Public Service Commission is investigating Malotana's appointment by Panyaza Lesufi for possible irregularities

Malotana is at the centre of corruption allegations and is being investigated for allegedly accepting a share of an R8 million bribe

The Democratic Alliance have launched a petition to call on Panyaza Lesufi to remove Arnold Lesiba Malotana as the Head of Gauteng’s health department. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Leon Sadiki.

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance wants Arnold Lesiba Malotana removed as head of the Gauteng health department.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi appointed Malotona, and the DA now want Lesufi to remove him over his suspected involvement in corruption and the poor state of Gauteng's healthcare system.

Malotona is under investigation for allegedly accepting a share of an R8 million bribe.

DA launches petition

The party has since launched a petition for Lesufi to remove Malotana, which has already received over 2,000 signatures.

In their petition, the party expressed concern over what they said was ongoing mismanagement in the provincial health system.

“Under Arnold Lesiba Malotana’s management, Gauteng’s hospitals are in complete disarray,” the petition read.

"We are gravely concerned by the ongoing mismanagement of the Gauteng health department, riddled with corruption and shocking hospital failures," it continued.

Lesufi’s appointment of Malotana has also been referred to the Public Protector. The Public Service Commission (PSC) is also investigating possible irregularities in the process.

What South Africans had to say

The DA’s calls for Malotana to be removed have been echoed by many others who are tired of corrupt officials.

@ALETTAHA:

“Lesufi likes his shady characters that is why Gauteng is in an unholy mess.”

Terry-Lee Heuer added:

“The sad thing is they all just get the golden handshake and never see jail.”

Bilquis Banu Seedat said:

“About time the healthcare issue is addressed.”

Henson Mkhwanazi noted:

“Step aside rule must apply. ANC officials are all corrupt.”

Dewald Roux said:

“With his corrupt friends in government, this clown won’t go anywhere.”

Health MEC promises changes

Gauteng’s health department has come under the spotlight of late following Tom London’s viral video.

Briefly News recently reported that the MEC for Health in the province has now promised improvements.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that changes would be coming, but that the process would not be a quick fix.

