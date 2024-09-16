A raid was conducted at the St Albans Correctional Centre to search for contraband items

Some inmates were found to be in possession of cellular phones, while others had cash on them

South Africans don't believe that anything will change until officials are also held responsible

GQEBERHA - Contraband items within South Africa’s prisons remain a big problem, and a raid at the St Albans Correctional Centre has once again exposed this.

Officials conducted an early morning raid at the centre on Monday, 16 September 2024, searching for prisoners and the cells for any contraband items.

Cellphones and cash were seized at the St Albans Correctional Centre during a raid to search prisoners for contraband items. Image: Wikus De Wet/ Nardus Engelbrecht.

Source: Getty Images

Correctional Services’ National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, is leading the operation, and police have already confiscated a few items.

Police find cash on inmate

While the raid is still underway, police have already seized a few cellular phones and some cash.

One inmate was found with found with almost R2,000 on his person. It's not the first time that prisons in the country have been raided. There have been countless stories before of prisoners living the high life behind bars.

Mzansi unconvinced raid will help

While the raid has already resulted in some success, many South Africans aren’t convinced it will help.

Citizens believe the problem lies with the wardens at the facilities, that supply prisoners with the items.

Nate Thuso Majents stated:

“The same officials who are busy searching; they are the ones who will take that illegal stuff back to prison from tomorrow. Mxm.”

Elvin Pillay agreed:

“Get the wardens first.”

Jafta Josiah believed the prisoners had a heads-up:

“They already tipped off those who had somethings that aren’t allowed. Corruption never ends.”

Vusamakhosi KaDabulamazwe also believed the items would make its way back into the jail:

“All the contraband taken will be back with those prisoners by next week, so it’s useless because the wardens are part of this mess.”

Nkosinathi Bhembe Mkhabela also pointed the blame at corrupt officials:

“They should be arresting the wardens bringing these things in. Otherwise, it will never end. Once the police leave, the wardens give them new gadgets.”

@SilenceIsCompl added:

“Arrest correctional services staff.”

PlayStation found in prison raid

Cash and cellular phones are common items found in prisons, but many in the country were surprised to see a PlayStation being seized.

Briefly News reported in July 2024 that officials conducted a surprise raid at the Sun City prison in Soweto.

The raid resulted in confiscating contraband items, including a PlayStation, which surprised many South Africans.

