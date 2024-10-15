The Democratic Alliance have Panyaza Lesufi in their crosshairs, saying he is covering up for comrades

The DA want the Gauteng Premier to make public numerous financial reports dating back to 2017

DA's Solly Msimanga also accused Lesufi of being arrogant for saying Tshwane was under ANC influence

The DA are questioning what Panyaa Lesufi was hiding after continues to fail to release numerous forensic reports dating back to 2017. Image: Papi Morake/ Laird Forbes.

The DA is taking the fight to Panyaza Lesufi in Gauteng.

The party have accused the Gauteng Premier of being involved in corruption, saying that he was failing to make public a number of forensic reports in the province.

During a special press briefing, Solly Msimanga, Leader of the Official Opposition in Gauteng, questioned what Lesufi had to hide.

DA want Lesufi to keep promise

Msimanga explained that they have been demanding all the forensic investigation reports conducted since 2017 be made public, but neither Lesufi nor former Premier David Makhura has done so. This is despite Lesufi saying he would do so during his State of the Province Address.

“It’s now two months later, and he has not done so, which is clear that he is shielding his comrades who have been implicated in these reports.

If he had nothing to hide, these reports would have been public, and recommendations would have been implemented,” the DA said.

According to the party, there are 170 forensic reports have not come to the fore since 2017.

The party confirmed that they would take the matter further, including approaching the president, if they didn’t get a favourable response from Lesufi.

Msimanga addresses complaints of DA being difficult

The Leader of the Official Opposition in the province also touched on reports that the party were arrogant and difficult.

The ANC in Gauteng recently alleged that the DA were making it difficult to operate, which eventually led to them siding with the EFF and ActionSA to take over the Tshwane metro.

Addressing some of the recent criticism, Msimanga said it was, in fact, Lesufi who was arrogant.

He made mention of the Gauteng Premier claiming that the Tshwane council was under the influence of the ANC, despite an ActionSA mayor being in charge.

"So, who is arrogant? And who is actually being a bully? But I think they will learn a very critical lesson amongst themselves as they go,” he said.

Lesufi says Tshwane under ANC influence

Briefly News recently reported that Lesufi claimed that Tshwane was firmly under ANC influence.

This is even though the Tshwane metro is headed by ActionSA’s Hazel Nasiphi Moya.

Lesufi made the comments during the ANC’s 100 Days of the Government of National Unity event.

Source: Briefly News