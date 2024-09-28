The Democratic Alliance want to have a meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa about Cilliers Brink's ousting

Brink was the executive mayor of Tshwane before he was removed as a result of a motion of no confidence

South Africans think the DA should accept defeat and move on instead of meeting with Ramaphosa

The Democratic Alliance want a meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the removal of Cilliers Brink as Tshwane Mayor. Image: @LaudiumSun (Twitter)/ Waldo Swiegers.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - The Democratic Alliance in Tshwane are not going down without a fight.

The party have been assessing their options after Cilliers Brink was removed as executive mayor of Tshwane.

The DA lost control of the city after a no-confidence motion was passed against Brink, which had the backing of the ANC, EFF and ActionSA.

DA want to meet with Ramaphosa

The DA haven’t taken the matter lying down, and now want to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as leader of the ANC.

As noted by IOL, DA Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga explained that they wanted to meet with Ramaphosa to discuss the matter. The party wants clarity as to why their relationship with the ANC is cosy at the national level in the GNU but different at the provincial level.

“This is why we are saying maybe the two national leaders, that is, President Cyril Ramaphosa and John Steenhuisen, will need to engage at that level and say, are we then able to talk about how we bring stability across municipalities,” Msimanga said.

Mzansi wants DA to move on

The news that the DA want to meet with Ramaphosa has drawn criticism from many social media users, who say the party needs to accept the decision.

Vusi Mashinini said:

“I don't know why DA think they are special and don't want to play by the rules of the game and accept when they've lost.”

Sibusiso Mthombheni added:

“The petulance from the DA. They simply can't accept being defeated. Rather than crying and going to the principal's office, how about regrouping and planning to do better when the next local government elections come around?”

@NLet53 asked:

“Why a meeting with Ramaphosa? They should be meeting with Lesufi and his provincial exec. They run the ANC now.”

Thomas Rebisi said:

“Lol, the DA must just leave the GN. They can't keep on with this threat every time things don't go their way. So, the president must be involved in local government? Aiii suka.”

Tshepo Tika Motaung added:

“They can't go to the captured court; now they're trying their luck with their fellow Stellenbosch guy.”

Mustafa Paudala stated:

“Ramaphosa has nothing to do with the removal of that person. If you have any query, ask ANC, EFF and ActionSA, because when it happened, Ramaphosa wasn't there 😆😆😆.”

Thabiso Ngcobo said:

“Please accept the defeat and move on. This doesn't start with Brink. Nothing special about him. Unless you are fighting to keep tenders.”

Oros Motau added:

“DA, just get over it, man.”

ActionSA voted against Brink

Sticking with the Cilliers Brink story, Briefly News recently reported how ActionSA voted against the DA during the motion of no confidence against him.

ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance were part of a coalition that controlled the Tshwane Municipality before Herman Mashaba’s party sided with the ANC.

Mashaba explained that ActionSA voted against Brink because they felt the DA had stabbed them in the back by speaking to the ANC first about a coalition.

