The Department of Basic Education revealed that it used a forensic investigator to probe the matric exam paper leak

More than six matric exam papers were leaked from the Department's exam centre in Tshwane, and action has been taken against the suspects

The Department defended its decision to employ the services of a private investigator after a preliminary report into the leak was published

Siviwe Gwarube discussed the matric leak in the first week of 2026.

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Department of Basic Education said it employed the services of an independent forensic investigator to probe the 2025 matric exam paper leak, which it uncovered in December 2025.

According to SABC News, the Department's spokesperson, Terrence Khala, explained on 12 January 2026 that the Department sought to protect the integrity of the exam results. He said that it was important to get independent views from the sector.

Department praises Investigative Task Team

Khala also mentioned that the National Investigative Task Team, which the Department's Director-General established to investigate the exam leak, deserved praise. He said it was composed of high-level individuals, including former high-ranking examination officials in the Western Cape.

Who leaked the exam papers?

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, addressed Parliament on 11 December 2025 and revealed the source of the leak. She said that the leak came from within the department. It found that seven papers were accessed from the offices of the Department of Basic Education and were downloaded onto a USB stick. The papers were then accessed by 44 learners from seven schools.

The Department also found that one of the employees had provided the exam papers to her son, who was writing the exam. The papers were then distributed to other learners in Tshwane. The Department learned that the subjects that were leaked included English, Mathematics, and Physical Sciences papers.

Siviwe Gwarube is seated with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Source: Facebook

South Africans support the Department

Netizens who commented on social media supported the Department's decision to enlist the services of independent forensic investigators.

Msindisi Dube said:

"Since individuals who are in the education system leaked the papers, it makes sense to involve independent forensics."

MoAfrika said:

"It's actually a good thing that they used independent forensic investigators for this. The government can't investigate itself.""

Koos Koekemoer asked:

"How many schools and universities has the ANC built since 1994?"

