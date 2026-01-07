The matric results will still be published in newspapers despite ongoing legal challenges

The Information Regulator (IR) continues to oppose the move, noting that publication should not proceed while its appeal is still pending

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) provided guidelines for learners to access their results next week

Learners waiting for their outcomes will still be able to access their matric results through local newspapers, despite an ongoing legal battle over whether the information should be published.

Results to appear in newspapers

According to the Daily News, Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, that the arrangement remains in place. Mabona said that a decision had been taken to allow the results to appear in newspapers. The Information Regulator (IR) continues to oppose the move, arguing that publication should not proceed while its appeal is still pending.

In December, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria rejected an application by the IR to block the release of the results. A full bench ruled that newspapers could publish the outcomes using candidates’ examination numbers only, without revealing their identities. The IR maintains that this approach still violates the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). It has applied for leave to appeal, with plans to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Obtain consent before publishing results

According to the regulator, the appeal process suspends the High Court’s ruling, meaning the order permitting publication is not currently enforceable. IR spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi said on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, that the Enforcement Notice preventing the Department of Basic Education (DBE) from publishing matric results in newspapers remains in effect.

Zondi explained that because the IR has appealed against the Enforcement Notice, which requires the DBE to obtain consent before publishing the results, the notice continues to apply. The IR said it cannot yet comment on the DBE’s decision to move ahead with newspaper publication while the appeal process is ongoing.

How learners can access their results

Meanwhile, the DBE has issued official guidelines detailing how learners can access their results when they are released next week. The department confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, that learners will be able to check their results in local newspapers using their examination numbers.

Learners will also be able to view their results on the DBE website by entering their exam number and date of birth, or by using the SMS service. Official printed statements will be available from schools and examination centres.

