South African content creator @paidamoyomutototwa opened up about her emotional battle with unemployment in a video posted on 7 October 2025. In the now-viral TikTok, she revealed that despite graduating twice, in 2023 and again in 2024, she had been struggling to find a job since completing her studies. The young woman shared that the situation had been weighing heavily on her, especially as she watched friends and former classmates secure jobs soon after graduation, leaving her to question what she might be doing wrong. She added that while she was fortunate to have a supportive family and was not a breadwinner, the emotional toll of being unemployed had been difficult to handle.

In her post, she explained that she had been considering creating a digital journal to document this phase of her life, describing how vulnerability could help others who were going through similar struggles. Her honesty resonated deeply with South Africans, particularly young graduates facing the same harsh realities of job scarcity. According to Statistics South Africa, the country’s youth unemployment rate remained among the highest globally, with many graduates battling to find opportunities despite holding degrees. Her story shed light on how difficult it had become for even the most educated young people to break into the job market. She wrote:

“I have been thinking about making a digital journal for this point in my life and have been talking myself out of it. It’s not easy to show up as this version of myself, scared and vulnerable, but I think about how other people’s experiences have helped me through my own, and I want to do that for anyone else who may be going through something similar. This is journal entry 01. 🩷”

Graduate shares real unemployment struggles

The video gained quick traction online, gathering over a thousand likes and hundreds of heartfelt comments from people who could relate to her frustration. Many viewers applauded her courage for speaking openly about the challenges that so many others were silently facing. The post sparked wider discussions about joblessness among young graduates, as users flooded the comments with personal stories and words of encouragement, making her video one of the most relatable posts of the week.

Social media users responded with empathy and reflection, acknowledging how unemployment continued to affect South African youth on both emotional and financial levels. Many expressed admiration for her openness and strength in sharing such a personal experience, saying it reminded them that behind every degree was a human being fighting silent battles. The video not only highlighted her resilience but also became a voice for countless others walking the same road.

Here's what South Africans had to say

Rutendo Chisi wrote:

“I understand what you are going through. I graduated in 2022 and only got my first job five months ago. Keep pushing; you’ll find something eventually.”

Lethinjabulo Shivambu wrote:

“We will be fine. I also have two degrees, and I’m currently finishing my Master's; no job yet. We will be fine; things will work out!”

Ronewa Ximba wrote:

“I get you so much. It’s like you have everyone around you being so supportive, so you don’t feel pressured, but you can’t help comparing your journey to others and just genuinely wanting to be independent.”

Mrs Mary Isaac said:

“I am a firm believer that what’s yours will never miss you. You will be fine!”

Melodie wrote:

“God’s time, my dimples. When it comes, it will all make sense. You will definitely cross over; this isn’t the end; it’s just the beginning. Don’t lose hope.”

Bongiwe Mkhwanazi said:

“It has nothing to do with you, don’t think like that.”

Rx Bless wrote:

“My girl, the sun will shine again soon. No storm lasts forever.”

Trish asked:

“What did you study? I would like to send you job adverts that would suit you.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

