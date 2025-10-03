A woman from Johannesburg travelled to KwaMhlabuyalingana to support her partner, unaware of what awaited her

She discovered that after years of dating, he was secretly getting married, leaving her emotionally devastated

The story sparked conversations about trust, long-distance relationships, and coping with heartbreak in South Africa

South Africans were moved by the woman’s journey from hope to heartbreak, reflecting on the challenges of long-term relationships and the importance of trust and communication.

A Johannesburg woman was shocked after traveling home to find her boyfriend getting married, capturing a raw emotional moment. Image: @neliswa_ngubane2

On 23 August 2025, TikTok user @neliswa_ngubane2 shared a video recounting the shocking experience of driving from Johannesburg to KwaMhlabuyalingana, only to discover her long-term boyfriend was getting married. She explained that they had dated for over six years, but during the relationship, several red flags appeared, which she chose to overlook. While living and working in Johannesburg, she had kept in touch with him, but on 9 August 2021, her attempts to reach him were met with silence, only to be followed by a vague explanation that he was taking his mother to the hospital. Concerned, she borrowed money to travel home and check on him, not realising the heart-wrenching truth awaiting her.

Her journey home was filled with worry and confusion, as she repeatedly tried to reach him with no proper response. Upon arrival at his home, she noticed a tent outside, which led her to believe a family emergency or funeral might have occurred. Every family member on his side knew her, which gave her reassurance that she was expected. However, the shocking revelation came when his sister informed her that the man was actually getting married. The emotional betrayal left her devastated, and she had to cope with the trauma by seeking therapy and resting for several weeks after returning to Johannesburg.

Woman's storytime highlights betrayal

The video quickly captured widespread attention on TikTok, going viral with over 27,000 likes, more than 2,200 comments, and numerous shares. The clip resonated with many South Africans, drawing empathy for her painful experience and admiration for her bravery in openly sharing such a personal story. Viewers discussed how long-distance relationships and trust can sometimes result in heartbreak, with her video sparking conversations about awareness and emotional resilience in relationships.

The story left audiences deeply moved, highlighting human vulnerability and the impact of betrayal in long-term partnerships. People engaged with the video through comments, shares, and discussions, showing solidarity and offering support. It became more than a viral clip; it served as a cautionary tale about trust, communication, and the emotional challenges that can come with long-distance relationships.

A screenshot of the viral TikTok video shows the shocking revelation that left her devastated and seeking therapy. Image: @neliswa_ngubane2

Mzansi reacted to the post

simikahle23 wrote:

“The same thing happened to my mom wafika kukhala ibungane ekhaya I was 8 months ithi wafika kugcolile endlini wabuya ukuthi engabe bekwenze njani ithi while she was cleaning a taxi came kugwele abantu kuyo kwaphuma uSisi kaBaba I think she had forgotten something endlini uthi ngimbuze ukuthi hau uphumaphi uswekile uthi she didn’t tell her a straight answer… after a few hours oSisi baMa came to fetch her base bezwile on that day that my dad is getting married so the rushed to fetch my mom base bamtshela ukuthi my dad is getting married uthi into ayikhala that day..they took her back home and they supported her bemugada ukuthi angazibulali... fast forward she met my step dad when I was 8 and they got married manje she’s been married to him ever since segna 30 manje basathandana kakhulu with my Step dad. ❤”

Chauke32 wrote:

“All I can say is thank God. 🙏 You didn't make bad decisions, and you made it through a tough time. You're very strong, my dear.”

Nelly commented:

“Your first mistake was saying bayangithanda bonke kubo. 😂”

Mamoomooi wrote:

“Amanga esangoma. 😒”

Elle commented:

“Ngicela ukwazi ama braaipack ukuthi wenzanjani ngawo before ngikhale kakhulu. 😭😭”

Kgarebe YaGa Sparks said:

“Chomi, how did you manage to drive back? 😂”

Rowzeeyyy commented:

“Ngapha ne 3k yabantu mele ibhadalwe. 💀”

LondyMamgo wrote:

“Ladies, please note that: YOUR BOYFRIEND'S MOM AND SISTER ARE NOT YOUR FAMILY OR FRIENDS. Lento yokubizwa ngoSkoni angifun kabi.”

