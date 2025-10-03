A woman shared her story of being unemployed for more than two years before finally receiving a job opportunity

She revealed that after constant rejections, she prayed and soon received an unexpected email from a school to which she had applied in South Africa

Her honesty about unemployment connected with many South Africans, who supported her resilience and celebrated her breakthrough

A young South African woman shared an emotional video about her struggles with unemployment after returning home from abroad. The video, posted by TikTok user @nthabylanga on 2 October 2025, showed her opening up about being jobless for more than two years despite applying for jobs endlessly while living abroad, and she was advised to come back home to South Africa. She revealed how she constantly received rejection letters but continued to pray for a breakthrough. She explained that shortly after one of her prayers, she unexpectedly received an email from a school she had applied to in South Africa, just three days before, offering her a scheduled call.

The woman explained that she had previously applied to the same school during her PGCE studies and later again for internships, but had never received a response until now. She said the opportunity felt like divine timing, as she had returned home without a plan and relied fully on her faith to carry her through. She stressed that the waiting period was not easy, but she believed that God’s timing was perfect and encouraged others who were unemployed to keep their trust in Him. She wrote:

"I’ve been unemployed since June this year, and God has never forsaken me since. He’s been faithful and provided for all my needs during this difficult time in my life. I came home without a plan. The only plan I had was GOD! I hope this video motivates someone who is currently unemployed and looking for work to put their trust in God and trust his timing. 💕🙏 The video of the course of heaven I watched and prayed using is from: @Stellzc."

Hopeful responses from viewers online

Within a single day, her video gained traction with more than a thousand likes, shares, and comments from South Africans who resonated with her story. Many acknowledged her honesty about unemployment and the difficulty of the job market in recent years. Others admired her persistence in applying for work, despite countless rejection letters, and celebrated the good news of her being considered for the overseas opportunity. The rapid spread of the video demonstrated how strongly her story resonated with many people facing similar struggles.

The responses to her video were overwhelmingly supportive. People related to her frustrations about joblessness and applauded her for not giving up. Some shared how her message gave them hope, while others admired the strength it took to speak about such a painful journey so openly. The story highlighted the resilience of South Africans navigating unemployment, while also showing the power of faith and persistence in tough times.

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Nwabisa wrote:

“Oh, sthandwa sami, it gets better. I'm planning to go back to Vietnam next year after completing my PGCE this year, but it's been hard. I last got a pay cheque in July 2024. But God has come through for me so many times. He will never forsake you. ❤️ Things are looking up.”

Leigh said:

“Oh my sister, congratulations. 😭❤ Now I understand your status. 🥺 God is really good. ❤ You deserve this and more, may your good heart never change for anything.”

Gummybear commented:

“Psalm 46:10 Joshua 1:9 he's an amazing Father!”

Baradi Thornton wrote:

“Congratulations, sis, onwards and upwards. 💕✨🥂”

Nanda said:

“Congratulations, stranger. ❤❤❤”

POOMGIOSE commented:

“I always get so worried to see someone going through it. While my child wants to travel and work overseas, I get so much anxiety all the time hope you heal.”

Tumi Lukhele wrote:

“Oh my sweetie pie. 💖 Congratulations and praise God. 💖”

Sphiwe said:

“Congratulations, Nthabi. 🥺💐”

