A 64-year-old South African woman has taken to social media to outline her dating requirements, showcasing her confidence and clarity

She is seeking a partner who shares her faith and values, and has specified certain qualities she is looking for in a potential match

Her video has sparked a conversation online, with many viewers offering their thoughts and well-wishes on her search for love

A 64-year-old single woman from South Africa has sparked conversation online after publicly outlining her dating requirements in a video.

A 64-year-old woman's bold requirements sparked conversation on love and companionship in later life. Image: dingisway0

Source: Instagram

The woman, who described herself as an entrepreneur and a widow, shared that she is actively searching for a partner and knows exactly what she wants in her next relationship.

Speaking with confidence, in the clip that was shared on Instagram under the handle Dingisway0, she explained that she is looking for a "God-fearing man" who is 65 years and older, emphasising that her faith and values play a central role in her search for companionship.

"Hi Mimi, I am Agnes Dooley from South Africa. I am 64 years old. I am still in search of a God fearing man from 65 upwards," said the elderly woman in the clip that was uploaded on 1 October 2025.

In her introduction, she highlighted her independence and drive, noting that she runs her own business. She also made it clear that she is open to change for the right person, adding:

"I am able to relocate."

Her openness and clarity resonated with many social media users, who praised her for knowing what she wants at this stage of life. Some admired her confidence, commenting that it was inspiring to see someone embrace love and companionship later in life. Others expressed curiosity about whether she would find her ideal match, with a few jokingly suggesting that she had raised the bar high for potential suitors.

The video also reignited discussions about dating over 60, with many pointing out that companionship, values, and shared beliefs often outweigh material possessions or status in later years.

While the search for her God-fearing partner continues, the 64-year-old’s video has captured hearts across Mzansi, with people wishing her well in her journey and applauding her courage to put herself out there.

SA weighs in on the 64-year-old woman's quest for love

People in Mzansi took to the comments section to express mixed feelings over the woman's search and arguments when it came to finding her life partner.

Punah Lwazi said:

"I hope she finds love. Everyone deserves to be loved, no matter what age or whatever past they have."

Mawez19 shared:

"Hope she gets her life companion. Everyone deserves to be loved. She looks good!"

Medusa_af expressed:

"She looks 45-50."

Persie Arteta replied:

"She looks 50-something, wow, good genes, uh."

Life_path_9ine shared:

"So embarrassing, I know her."

Greenlybason commented:

"Yoh a heated generation of grandmas will be the end of us."

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News