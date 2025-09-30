A gorgeous woman, dressed in stylish clothes, was filmed selling scones on the side of the road, showing her powerful determination

The inspiring clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a moved online audience

Social media users were completely moved by the woman's drive, with many calling for businesses to hire her and others suggesting she see investors

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An entrepreneur was filmed selling cakes on the side of the road. Image: @lucmohale

Source: AFP

A local woman’s striking determination to earn an honest living captivated social media users, who flooded the comment section sharing how proud they were of her.

The video, shared by TikTok user @vinoriamabunda, was met with an outpouring of support and admiration from viewers who pledged to support her.

The video shows the woman, identified as Lucia Mohale, looking gorgeous in a maroon coat, high-heeled boots, and her hair nicely tied in a ponytail.. She has two 20-litre buckets next to her, one of which was already almost empty, a testament to her success.

Her drive and determination are inspiring

The TikTok user approaches her and praises Lucia for not making excuses and complaining about job scarcity, but instead trying her best to put food on the table. Lucia, a breadwinner, said she was making every effort to provide for her family. She asked if she takes pre-orders and asked her to share her contact details.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users praised the woman's strategy and called on others to support her. Image: @lucmohale

Source: TikTok

SA promises to support the entrepreneur

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were moved by the woman's boldness and determination. Many viewers called for more people to support her business, saying they were proud she was earning an honest living.

Some begged viewers to only call if they have orders to place or a job to offer, and not for silly ideas, asking everyone to respect her privacy. Some said she needed investors in her business and not a job, urging her to expand her operation.

User @somizi said:

"She deserves all our support."

User @Khotso303 commented:

"Please, guys, let's not call if we don't have any orders to place or a job to offer. Please, let's respect her privacy."

User @Annndw shared:

"She is slaying."

User @SIHLE added:

"She told me that she dresses like that because she wakes up every day, telling herself that she is going to work, that's why she's always this clean."

User @Tshidiso🇿🇦 said:

"But, finding a job for someone with her hustle mode is a delay. Let's rather help her establish a bakery of her own."

User @Dinny shared:

"She is a hustler from Lesotho."

User @Que Woodballs commented:

"This is the problem with us South Africans. She's started something with potential growth, instead of supporting her, we want to move her from there just because she's hustling and get her to employment where she won't have the same zill."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about entrepreneurs

A local woman showcased three of her seven businesses, all conveniently located next to each other, giving viewers a glimpse into her impressive entrepreneurial spirit.

A skilled KZN man showed off his gorgeous traditional mat business, explaining the labour of love that goes into making the intricate rugs.

A businesswoman from Khayelitsha shared a heartfelt video asking people to repost it until it reached mall officials, hoping to secure an exhibition stand to sell her spices.

Source: Briefly News