A young South African woman on TikTok sparked a conversation after she asked for advice on social media

The lady asked for ways to dump her boyfriend, who paid for her university fees, for a man who bought her flowers

People online were amazed by her dilemma and warned her that her current partner might severely harm her

TikTok turned into a conversational topic three days ago when a young South African woman asked for advice.

A Mzansi woman asked SA for advice on how to dump her boyfriend who funded her university education. Image: @recelia95

Source: TikTok

The lady named Recelia shared that she had fallen out of love with her current partner because of a man who swept her off her feet with a simple gesture. The new guy surprised her with a bouquet of flowers on her graduation, and she had not forgotten about him since.

She is now caught in a pickle because she cannot find the right words to use to break up with her boyfriend, who paid for her university fees. Recelia wrote on TikTok:

“How do I tell my man, who took me to school and paid all my university fees, that I’m getting married to a man who bought me flowers on my graduation day?”

South Africans were divided by the situation, with most thinking the lady was ungrateful, while others pointed out that people often fall out of love. People also warned her that she might be a GBV victim if she does not call the wedding off with her other man.

GBV stats in SA and popular causes

Gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa is an alarming issue with alarming statistics and deeply rooted causes. Between April 2022 and March 2023, there were over 53k sexual offences reported to the South African Police Services.

In March 2024, around 881 women were murdered, highlighting the high femicide issue. According to an article by iFearLess, some of the causes of GBV include:

Patriarchal norms and gender inequality

Deep-seated societal norms that perpetuate male dominance and female subordination contribute significantly to GBV.

Substance abuse

Alcohol and drugs are major contributors to GBV, as they lower inhibitions and often lead to violence.

Economic inequality and poverty

Economic stress and poverty can exacerbate tension within the household, leading to increased GBV.

Weak legal enforcement and impunity

Despite existing laws, weak enforcement and impunity for perpetrators undermine efforts to combat GBV.

Historic trauma and socialisation

The legacy of apartheid and historical trauma continues to influence societal behaviours and attitudes towards violence.

SA responds to woman wanting to dump boyfriend

Social media users shared their thoughts about the woman’s sticky situation:

A Mzansi lady was caught in a sticky situation after falling out of love with the man who paid for her university fees. Image: @recelia95

Source: TikTok

@Musiiwa Maluleke said:

“To those who are saying she should just pay him, then leave; guys, this is not just about money. Imagine the sacrifices the time he invested in her future, the love he poured into her, just for her to leave because of a guy who bought flowers. If you fell out of love with him, pretend and continue being in the relationship, you'll learn to love him again.”

@Bee🐝♎ warned:

“I’m a girl’s girl, but babe, if he never mistreated or cheated on you, please learn to love him again, the flower guy will be your karma.”

@SinothileK7 ♋️🌊 explained:

“My brother nearly lost himself over a girlfriend. He supported her through university, sacrificing a lot for her future. But as soon as she graduated and got a job, she dumped him. The aftermath was brutal. It took him ages to heal, and I think the experience left emotional scars that still linger. Sadly, his current partner isn't getting the best version of him because of the damage that past relationship inflicted.”

@Tlhoi wrote:

“GBV will never end, trust me, guys.”

@Kimmy Nikiwe Molise commented:

“Rest in peace, sis, and justice for you.”

@supernatural 😍 asked:

“So we live in a society of people who don't understand the concept of falling in love and falling out of love?”

@Pop Smoke092 shared:

“Don't invite death upon your life, please.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

