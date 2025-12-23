Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has reported that 5,464 learners are still awaiting placement in the 2026 online admissions

Chiloane indicated that the figure demonstrates continued progress in placing learners across Gauteng

He added that, during the online admissions process, only schools with available space will be accessible for applications

GAUTENG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has announced that the number of learners still awaiting placement for the 2026 school year has dropped to 5,464 in the online admissions process for Grades 1 and 8.

Figures indicate steady progress

He said data captured on the system as of 22 December 2025 shows that 1,478 Grade 1 learners and 3,986 Grade 8 learners have not yet been allocated spaces. Chiloane noted that the figures indicate steady progress in learner placements across the province ahead of the new academic year.

The MEC added that the department will continue issuing placement and transfer offers daily through the online admissions platform, with particular attention being given to high-demand areas to ensure that the remaining learners are accommodated fairly and efficiently.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to continue submitting applications via the online system by registering or logging in at www.gdeadmissions.gov.za. Chiloane clarified that during this phase of the process, only schools with available capacity will be accessible for applications.

