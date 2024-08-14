At least five pupils died at three schools in Gauteng in separate incidents, sending a ripple across the province

Police have launched investigations into the incidents involving primary, secondary and high school learners

Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed sadness over the outcomes, committing the department's intervention

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona, responding to an inquiry, confirmed the incidents to Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The deaths of five pupils at three Gauteng schools this week have shaken education officials. Images: @Afropages, @POWER987News

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — The deaths of at least five pupils from three Gauteng schools this week have sent a ripple across the provincial education department.

The police are probing the circumstances surrounding the demises of a Greenside High School matriculant, a Tsakane Secondary School Grade 8 female pupil and three siblings at Evaton Primary School.

5 Pupil deaths rock 3 Gauteng schools

In the first of the three incidents, police divers on Tuesday, 13 August, recovered the body of Greenside High head boy Reza Saloojee in the Vaal Dam after he reportedly drowned.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 18-year-old had gone missing on Sunday during a fishing trip, leading to an exhaustive three-day search and rescue operation.

The Vaal Marina Police have since opened an inquest into his death.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona told Briefly News the pupil was swept away by a strong current while trying to retrieve a fishing toolbox that had fallen into the water.

"The search and rescue operation continued through Sunday night and into the next day. Sadly, at approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, police divers recovered his body," Mabona said.

Psycho-social support will be made available to Greenside High learners and staff as they come to terms with this tragic loss. We wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family and school community."

In another incident, a Tsakane Secondary School Grade 8 learner in Ekurhuleni reportedly died from rat poisoning on Monday, 12 August.

According to Gauteng education officials, two pupils had reportedly ingested the substance on the school premises.

"One of them collapsed and was taken to the school's administration block, while the other, though visibly weak, managed to walk there," spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

"[Paramedics], whom along with the learners' parents the school had contacted, responded and, sadly, declared one pupil dead. The other was rushed to a local medical facility for urgent care.

"The police are investigating the tragic incident."

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Matome Chiloane strongly encouraged distressed pupils to seek mental health support and not take matters into their own hands when facing troubles.

Chiloane further lamented the deaths of three siblings in grades 3 to 5 from Evaton Primary School in Sebokeng, who also died on Monday under mysterious circumstances.

Department deploying support resources

Mabona said a teacher had taken the first of the three to the school's sick bay when school started at about 08:00.

"Despite immediate intervention, the boy, in Grade 4, was unresponsive. The school swiftly contacted [paramedics] and his mother to the scene.

"[However], in a distressing sequence of events, his younger sibling was also brought to the sick bay. The girl child, in Grade 3, mentioned that they had [soft porridge] with milk and then biscuits for breakfast before leaving for school."

Mabona said the pupil also became unresponsive, followed by the third sibling, a Grade 5 girl learner.

"All three were rushed to a nearby clinic but, tragically, were declared dead. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Chiloane lamented the tragic losses.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and school communities affected by these devastating incidents," he said.

"The department's psycho-social support team will provide the necessary support to all involved during this difficult time."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News