The Mpumalanga provincial government held a memorial service for six pupils who died in a horrific bus crash

Morelig Combined School pupils near Middelburg were involved in a deadly accident en route to Mafube village on 31 July

Mpumalanga Public Works, Roads, and Transport Council (MEC) Thulasizwe Thomo said an investigation was underway

The families of six Morelig Combined School pupils who died in a deadly school bus crash on 31 July attended a memorial service. Images: @GCISMpumalanga

MIDDELBURG — The families of the six pupils who died when a school bus collided with a train in Mpumalanga last week gathered for a memorial service on Wednesday.

This turned the Sikhululiwe Community Hall at Mafube village into a cauldron of emotion as provincial government officials, fellow learners and community members remembered the youngsters.

Morelig Combined School pupils' memorial service

Over two dozen learners were returning from Morelig Combined School near Middelburg when the deadly accident happened on Wednesday, 31 July.

Six pupils lost their lives, and between 11 and 25 others, according to various reports, were injured in the collision on the R104 road near Mafube.

Sibusiso Mokoneni, Joseph Mabena, Katlego Majutla, Dimpho Masina, and siblings Nomfundo and Snenhlanhla Sibanyoni died at Mpumalanga railway crossing when their scholar transport bus collided with a train.

According to the Middelberg Observer, paramedics had to attend to inconsolable members of the Sibanyoni family after they collapsed during the memorial.

Selina Mtsweni was devastated after her two grandchildren, Katlego and Ntokozo, were involved in the deadly crash, with the latter recovering in hospital after suffering extensive injuries to her legs.

“[Our family] held high hopes for Katlego. There was lots she wanted to do in life, and she loved school," said Mtsweni.

Mpumalanga Public Works, Roads, and Transport Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Thulasizwe Thomo said his department was investigating the incident.

