KwaZulu-Natal-based duo Blaq Diamond has honoured the memories of artists Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala

Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala, along with director Da Mos, died in a fatal collision on the N8 in the Free State last month

Blaq Diamond has since released a music video and song titled Again to an astounding reception from followers and fans

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Blaq Diamond has released a new song to honour the memory of artists Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala, who died in a tragic car accident last month. Images: @blaqdiamond150 and @malome_vector

Source: Instagram

South African Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond has released a tribute honouring Lesotho-born rapper Bokang Moleli, known in the industry as Malome Vector.

Moleli died in a horror car crash in the Free State on Wednesday, 24 July, after the vehicle he and three others were travelling in collided with a truck.

Blaq Diamond honour Malome Vector

It is understood the group were en route to shooting a music video when the accident happened on the N8.

Later reports confirmed artist Lizwi Wokuqala and music director Musa Damos Nkodo also died in the accident after initial speculation of fellow musicians and collaborators Ntate Stunna, Wave Rhyder and Puleng Phoofolo's demise.

However, contrary to conflicting reports, Ntate Stunna and Wave Rhyder did not travel with the group. At the same time, Phoofolo, the only female, survived the wreckage after suffering moderate to serious injuries and recovering in hospital.

Since then, Blaq Diamond has paid homage to their fellow record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment signee, friend and collaborator Malome Vector, with a song titled Again.

The duo took to Instagram to post a music video of the song captioned:

"A tribute to Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala. OUT NOW!"

The song has been praised for its emotional depth and sincerity, serving as a testament to the deep bond the artists forged before Moleli and Lizwi Wokuqala's untimely demise.

Fans and followers appreciated the tribute, noting that the moving visuals and poignant storytelling captured the essence of Malome Vector's impact on the music industry.

Fans praise heartwarming tribute

The music video accompanying the song has also been lauded for cementing Moleli's legacy in the hearts of his fans and the broader music community.

The post attracted over 6500 and nearly 150 comments in the first 10 hours. Briefly News looks at the heartwarming reactions to it.

@its_khwezieh_mdevakazi wrote:

"Condolences. All will be fine. They may be gone, but they will never be forgotten."

@miley.music said:

"Wow, this is nice, guys. May his soul rest in peace."

@luu_siaa_ offered:

"Blaq Diamond are not only musicians, but they also care for other people."

@tebza_dot_com noted:

"RIP to the superstars. 'Legends don't die; they multiply'."

@_zonke.m reacted:

"Sending love and light to [the] family and friends."

Lizwi Wokuqala's family requests financial assistance

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lizwi Wokuqala's family reportedly seeks financial assistance from the government and the public for his burial.

According to ZiMoja, the singer's family has no financial means to give Lizwi a dignified funeral after falling on hard times.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News