Ayanda Thabethe's younger sister Lungile Thabethe is allegedly five months pregnant

The celebrity make-up artist was rumoured to be expecting hip-hop artist DJ Speedsta's baby

DJ Speedsta denied the claims that he was expecting a child as he declared himself single

Celebrity Make-Up Artist Lungile Thabethe is reportedly expecting a baby. Image: @lungilethabethe, @speedstabro

Source: Instagram

Social media is abuzz as yet another celebrity is expecting a child. This was after actress and presenter Khanyisa Mkangisa announced the birth of her baby boy on her Instagram page.

Lungile Thabethe allegedly preggies with DJ Speedsta's baby

More news of another pregnant celeb has hit the streets of social media. This was after Metro FM radio presenter Lerato Kganyago announced her pregnancy loss on Instagram.

Recently, according to ZiMoja, Ayanda Thabethe's younger sister, Lungile, is allegedly pregnant with hip hop artist DJ Speedsta's baby. A close source to the family told the publication that the announcement of Thabethe's pregnancy was made to close family and friends.

The friend said:

"They shared the news with close friends and family. You know Lungile is all about aesthetics... She will announce the news in a massive photoshoot. She is an influencer so she will go all out, like her sister."

The friend also stated that Lungile tried to hide the bump with no luck, as she is about five months pregnant:

"She can't wait for her baby to play with her sister's kids. You can only hide a pregnancy for so long... but everyone is happy for her."

Lungile Thabethe was not available for a comment, but the publication got ahold of Speedsta, who was baffled by how the news reached the media. He denied the allegations, stating that he was not in a relationship with Thabethe.

He said:

"I am single. I don't know what you're talking about, journalists are irritating."

Ayanda Thabethe and her sister Lungile launched their makeup brand

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the TV presenter and her make-up artist sister Lungile Thabethe launched their makeup brand in collaboration with Mr Price. The line is aimed at making all women everywhere beautiful.

The makeup line is called Quick Face and is described by Ayanda as a simpler way to apply makeup with seven easy steps to follow to get the perfect face beat with the simplest makeup routine.

