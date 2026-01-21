Sjava recently opened up about his romantic history, reflecting on a past relationship with a partner who was deaf

In a candid interview, the musician detailed the unique dynamics of their connection and how that experience ultimately served as the inspiration for one of his projects

The story sparked a wave of engagement online, with fans expressing both heartfelt praise for his perspective and amusement at the singer's storytelling

In a rare conversation about his colourful romantic life, South African music heavyweight Sjava stunned fans by opening up about a past relationship with a woman who was deaf.

During an interview with veteran broadcaster David Mashabela on 24 June 2022, the Umama hitmaker shifted from his usual guarded persona to detail the complexities of his relationship and what he found interesting about his then-girlfriend.

"She had a sound system and a bunch of CDs, and she would feel the beat through the vibrations. They can feel the songs, but they don't know or understand what the singer is saying."

Sjava explained that because he initially struggled with sign language, he and his girlfriend would write on notebooks to communicate.

The singer-turned-actor mentioned that while he learned some basics, his experience helped him be more considerate of the wider community of people living with hearing loss, specifically those who rely on sign language as their primary mode of communication.

"There's a community of people out there who deserve to hear these messages. I spoke to Sis Fortune about an idea I have. Sometimes, when she's available, she interprets for the audience during my performances."

His interview struck a chord with fans who truly admired Sjava for taking the initiative and educating himself on the daily realities of the Deaf community, rather than expecting his then-partner to bridge the gap alone.

By prioritising to learn South African Sign Language (SASL) basics and adapting to his girlfriend's communication style, Sjava demonstrated a level of intentionality that many found refreshing for a public figure.

Watch Sjava's interview below.

Fans admire Sjava's mature approach

The online community weighed in on the singer's decision to turn a private lesson into a public moment of advocacy for the deaf community. Read some of their comments below.

peendy_Lwandle admitted:

"He's more mature than me. I don't see myself in such a relationship."

MarumoMashigo said:

"There's nothing wrong with that. I would also do that, deaf people are also human."

HikatekileUnati was intrigued:

"Very interesting."

Tshepo10871814 added:

"Love is confusing."

busiwe_bubu declared:

"Love is love, bra."

Sjava readies his upcoming album

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sjava preparing the upcoming release of his anticipated album.

What's expected to be a groundbreaking project, fans flooded the comment section with rave reactions ahead of the anticipated release.

A mixture of praise and excitement dominated the comments, as fans expressed admiration for Sjava's past work and eagerness for what's to come.

