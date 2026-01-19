Naledi Aphiwe weighed in on a tragic accident involving a minibus taxi and a truck that occurred in the Vaal on Monday, 19 January 2026

In an Instagram story shared on her official account, Naledi Aphiwe questioned the cause of the accident as provided by the SAPS

She later joined South Africans in mourning the victims of the accident by sharing a special tribute on her Instagram stories

Naledi Aphiwe weighed in on the cause of the Vaal accident. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Songstress Naledi Aphiwe has become the latest South African celebrity to weigh in on the tragic accident near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal that left several school children dead.

The accident involved a minibus taxi and a truck on the Golden Highway, between Bophelong and Sebokeng on Monday, 19 January 2026. As of the time of publishing of this article, 13 learners had been confirmed dead.

As South Africans weighed in on the devastating crash in the Vaal, Naledi Aphiwe joined the conversation with a heartfelt reaction.

What did Naledi Aphiwe say about the Vaal accident?

Hours after the accident in the Vaal, Naledi Aphiwe took to her Instagram account and reacted to the tragic incident. In an Instagram Story shared on her official account, the award-winning budding songstress expressed her feelings regarding the incident in one sentence. The Instagram story was on a black background and was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Yho that Vaal accident💔💔💔💔 ”

See the screenshot below:

Naledi Aphiwe weighed in on the Vaal accident that killed 13 learners. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

In a separate Instagram story, Naledi Aphiwe shared a post questioning the cause of the tragic accident in Vaal, according to the preliminary investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Naledi Aphiwe questions cause of Vaal accident and pays tribute

Naledi Aphiwe argued that overloading had nothing to do with the accident, but rather the fact that the driver was overspeeding and reportedly overtook three to four cars simultaneously, according to eyewitness accounts. The post was captioned:

“What does overload have to do with over-taking? Overload has nothing to do with that accident. South Africa will always fail us! Because the concern was the driver overtaking thee to four cars! This is just making me more angry. As always, we will focus on the least important thing! Yeah, overload is a problem, but what about the OVERTAKING? Why are they so focused on the least important issue? 💔💔💔💔 nah man.”

See the screenshot of the Instagram story below:

Naledi Aphiwe questioned the cause of the Vaal Crash. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

In another Instagram story, Naledi Aphiwe shared a tribute to the 13 learners who passed away as a result of the tragic crash in Vaal. She shared a memorial tribute poster for the 13 learners who died in a taxi crash in Vanderbijlpark, Sebokeng.

See the tribute below:

Naledi Aphiwe paid tribute to Vaal accident victims. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Vaal accident

Naledi Aphiwe isn't the only popular South African to weigh in on the tragic Vaal accident.

Briefly News recently reported that Power FM host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to news that 13 young pupils from the Vaal were killed in a horrific road accident on their way to school.

Ndlozi, who hails from the Vaal region himself, reacted to the accident in relation to the string of disasters befalling the country of late. Fans and followers responded with heavy hearts, sending prayers and condolences to the grieving families.

Source: Briefly News