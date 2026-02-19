A 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlat, was hijacked and killed in Pretoria West

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, DJ Fresh took to X (Twitter) to grill Bolt with a series of tough questions

Social media users debated Bolt’s responsibility, government oversight, and existing safety measures, among other issues

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Fresh grilled Bolt after a driver was killed in Pretoria. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster and music producer DJ Fresh sparked a flurry of reactions after grilling Bolt regarding its operating rules following the tragic killing of a young e-hailing driver.

The conversation comes after Bolt confirmed that 22-year-old Nigerian driver Isaac Satlat was not using his own registered driver profile when he was hijacked and killed in Pretoria West. According to the company, because he was operating under a prohibited profile-sharing arrangement, he does not qualify for compensation.

As South Africans tried to process both the murder and Bolt’s stance, DJ Fresh stepped in with a series of thought-provoking questions.

DJ Fresh asks tough questions after Bolt driver is murdered

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, DJ Fresh took to his official X (Twitter) account and asked several questions related to Bolt’s operating terms and conditions, customer and driver safety, among others. The post was captioned:

“Bolt has confirmed that the murdered 22-year-old e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlat, was operating under a prohibited “profile sharing” arrangement when he was killed in Pretoria. Because the account wasn’t his own, the company says he is not eligible for compensation. Four suspects have been arrested. This raises bigger questions: Why is profile sharing happening in the first place? Are platforms doing enough to verify drivers? Should compensation depend on strict compliance — even in tragic cases? What would make YOU feel safer when using an e-hailing service? Biometric verification? Mandatory dash cams? Panic buttons linked directly to SAPS? Stronger driver vetting?”

See the post below:

SA responds to DJ Fresh's questions after Bolt driver dies

In the comments, several netizens suggested verification procedures and safety features. Several called on the government to take action and act on its plans to close Bolt and other e-hailing services they consider unsafe.

Here are some of the comments:

@mzamogalore said:

“Bolt is the most unsafe app, but our leaders are out of touch with the day-to-day running of the country and do not engage the people as to the changes that should happen in the country. The Minister of Transport should have long asked people who use these apps for ideas to improve.”

@KerryHaggard argued:

“Read Bolt’s statement on this issue. The only thing they could do more is biometric verification before every trip, and drivers would push back on that because they make money renting out their profiles. The platform is not the problem here.”

@Mrovablaz recounted:

“Bolt drivers have been killed before, like the one that was set alight in Soweto Maponya mall, the family had to ask us to donate, where was Bolt with its compensation? This is the first time I'm hearing that they have compensation.”

@BopheloWarena highlighted:

“Riders are required to verify the registration number of the car and the driver, and compare the driver profile picture and the driver themselves before getting into the car.”

@MrSuperfly argued:

“A man was murdered. He wasn’t killed because of profile sharing or because he was a foreigner. Shifting the focus to Bolt policies distracts from the real issue, people took a life. Talk about the killers, not dashcams and driver vetting. Why not ask how we can keep drivers safe?”

Mzansi responded to DJ Fresh's questions. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda under fire over her reaction to Bolt driver’s murder

While netizens engaged with DJ Fresh and attempted to respond to his questions, they were not lenient with his fellow broadcaster Anele Mdoda.

Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda sparked an intense debate over her reaction to the murder of an e-hailing driver.

While several users slammed her message, Anele maintained that the brutality of the crime justified her reaction.

Source: Briefly News