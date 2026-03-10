Two separate scholar transport accidents were reported in Gauteng and Free State on Tuesday morning, 10 March 2026

A vehicle transporting learners reportedly crashed in Dawn Park, east of Johannesburg. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Two separate accidents involving scholar transport vehicles were reported on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, in Gauteng and the Free State.

Another two scholar transport accidents reported

In the first incident, a vehicle transporting learners reportedly crashed in Dawn Park, east of Johannesburg. According to SABC News, details about the crash were still sketchy at the time of reporting, and it was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

In a separate incident, emergency services responded to a crash on Raymond Mhlaba Road in Bloemfontein, involving a passenger bus, a scholar transport taxi and a motor vehicle.

According to Arrive Alive, private emergency service VR MED Emergency Medical Services said patients were assessed at the scene before some were transported to Busamed Bram Fischer International Airport Hospital for treatment for injuries. Emergency responders from ER24, Priority Care, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and traffic authorities also attended the scene.

Emergency services responded to a crash involving a passenger bus, a scholar transport taxi and a motor vehicle. Image: ArriveAlive/X

More than 800 learners were killed

The incident comes amid growing concern about accidents involving scholar transport vehicles. Between 2018 and 2022, more than 800 learners were killed in crashes involving scholar transport.

In January this year, 14 learners died while travelling to school in a scholar transport vehicle in Gauteng. The case against 22-year-old driver Ayanda Dludla resumed before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court last week. Dludla faces 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and a charge of driving without a valid permit.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the ongoing accidents involving scholar transport.

Goitsemang Sedukanelo said:

"Parents let's pray for our kids."

Zebulon Mhlope said:

"We will again just cry over this for a few days and carry on with our lives. No robust action to stop this nonsense from happening again. No pressure on the Department of Transport and other authorities to sort the mess on our roads out."

Mpho Gift said:

"If people still think that is about drivers they are doomed."

Relebohile Monontsi said:

"Not this again."

Nelly Ngema said:

"If you can check for the past few months, every accident involving the school transport happens on Mondays."

Gauteng clamps down on unsafe scholar transport vehicles

Briefly News also reported that authorities in Gauteng have ramped up a crackdown on unsafe scholar transport vehicles, with Pretoria impounding 30 buses and four minibuses and Johannesburg’s JMPD removing over 50 vehicles.

The intensified operations follow last week’s scholar transport crisis and recent incidents, including crashes that left multiple learners injured or killed.

