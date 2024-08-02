The Hawks in Johannesburg arrested two Pakistani nationals after seizing unregulated cellphones and half a million in cash

The phones had a value of R5,5 million and were found in the ceiling of a shop in China Mall, Fordsburg

South Africans mourned the crime in the country, and one commented that China Town may be politically protected

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The Hawks busted two foreign nationals with unregulated phones. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — the Hawks seized cellphones worth over R5 million and R500,000 cash from Pakistani nationals in a shop in Johannesburg.

Unregulated phones seized in Johannesburg

According to TimesLIVE, the Hawks received intelligence on the unregulated cell phones. When they arrived at the China Mall in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, they discovered that the cell phones, worth R5,5 million, were concealed in the ceiling of a shop.

The suspects appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, and the case was adjourned to 6 August. They were charged with contravening the Icasa Act and Label Regulations Act.

South Africans worried about crime in the country

Netizens on Facebook commenting on the bust were worried about the country's crime levels.

Naidoo Kevin said:

"SA is a crime haven. All international syndicates operating here are getting away while ports management and SARS trail SA citizens for pocket change."

Mnisi Sandile said:

"The best constitution in the world gave them entry."

Oyimvana Qambu said:

"So sad what we are becoming as a country."

Gregory Meyers said:

"Chinatown is politically protected. That's why they can get away with so many things."

Jonas Sobe said:

"SA has become a hideout for criminals."

Muiva Thambu-Junior Nangammbi said:

"South Africa is a free country. People come in and do as they please."

95 Libyans arrested in White River for allegedly running military camp

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested 95 Libyans in Mpumalanga.

The group allegedly operated a military training camp in secret in White River, and South Africans were stunned that it could operate in secret.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News