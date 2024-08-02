Bethuel Ngobeni, who is standing trial for trading in illicit gold, fraud, money laundering and racketeering, blew millions in just over half a year

Ngobeni and his co-accused's trial began at the Pretoria High Court on 2 August after they were arrested for dealing in gold and selling it on the black market

He reportedly spent R4.2 million buying homes and luxury vehicles, and South Africans reacted with shock to the revelations

The Pretoria High Court heard how alleged gold kingpin Bethuel Ngobeni blew through millions in half a year. Image: lexrvulescu/500 px

PRETORIA — Alleged gold kingpin Bethuel Ngobeni splurged on houses and luxury vehicles in the space of six months, including a Range Rover and a Ford Ranger.

Bethuel Ngobeni allegedly spent millions

According to SowetanLIVE, Ngobeni and eight others face charges of trading in illicit gold, racketeering, violating the Immigration Act, fraud, and other charges. Their trial began at the Pretoria High Court on 2 August.

The court heard how Ngobeni burned through R4.2 million in seven months. Between June 2020 and January 2021, he bought two luxurious homes, one in Carletonville worth R845,000 and another in Potchefstroom in the North West worth R600,000. He also purchased a Ford Ranger, a Range Rover, a Renault Clio, an Audi Q3, a VW T-Cross, and a VW T-Roc. He bought all of these items in cash. H3e also laundered over R22 million through a casino.

South Africans discuss the gold kingpin

Netizens on Facebook weighed in on the illicit gold trade, with some believing it should be legalised.

Neville Rikhotsio said:

"Natural resources cannot be stolen in our culture and traditions. Those who imposed restrictions in dealing with natural resources made requirements difficult for us to lawfully trade our natural resources."

Moreshka Lebona said:

"He wouldn't have been arrested for being a gold trafer if he was white."

Stocks Held said:

"These are the fall guys. These are super tiny players."

Lilo Stitch said:

"But he also gave a share to our government."

Simphiwe Mtambo asked:

"Can't we make this gold trading legal?"

