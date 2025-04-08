Chemical engineering salary in South Africa: What to expect in 2025

In Mzansi, the average chemical engineering salary is a figure that turns heads, reflecting the high demand for these professionals and the critical role they play in the country's industrial development. From designing chemical plants to converting raw materials into valuable goods, these engineers are at the heart of progress.

A scientist mixing chemical liquids in the lab (L). A female chemical engineer (R). Photo: Angelp, Tianyu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The annual salary of a highly experienced chemical engineer in South Africa could be as high as R712,500 .

. It typically takes 3 to 4 years to complete a chemical engineering degree, leading to a Bachelor of Science or a Bachelor of Engineering.

to complete a chemical engineering degree, leading to a Bachelor of Science or a Bachelor of Engineering. The Engineering Council of South Africa accredits these chemical engineering programs.

What is the chemical engineering salary in South Africa?

The average annual income for a chemical engineer is R328,130, per the salary data from Payscale. These professionals reportedly pocket R144.8 hourly, R899 daily, R6,310 weekly and R27,344 monthly.

However, this amount may vary depending on one's level of experience. Entry-level engineers with less than a year of experience earn R245,458 per year.

Individuals with 1 to 4 years of experience bag R313,924, while mid-career ones (5 to 9 years of experience) earn R455,000 yearly. Highest-earning professionals (10 to 19 years of experience) can take home up to R712,500 annually.

A chemical engineer at work (L). Chemical mixing in a lab (R). Photo: Amorn Suriyan, Maskot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Highest-paying South African cities for chemical engineers

Professionals in this field have different pay rates depending on location. As documented by Indeed, engineers in the Eastern Cape region earn significantly more than those in Western Cape.

City Province Estimated monthly salary Port Elizabeth Eastern Cape R44,742 Pretoria Gauteng R30,977 Johannesburg Gauteng R28,847 Durban KwaZulu-Natal R24,607 Sandton Gauteng R15,703 Cape Town Western Cape R13,428 Stellenbosch Western Cape R12,000 Pretoria Gauteng R11,997 Worcester Western Cape R6,450

How does a chemical engineer's salary compare to other engineering professions?

In South Africa, software engineers are among the highest-paid professionals in the engineering field. Payscale estimates they earn an average base salary of R402,404 annually and R33,534 monthly. Below is a breakdown of the profession's wages:

Role Annual salary Electrical engineer R375,375 Mechanical engineer R356,239 Industrial engineer R356,239 Civil engineer R247,000

What is chemical engineering?

An engineer at a chemical plant. Photo: Kanok Sulaiman

Source: Getty Images

This is an engineering field that deals with the study of chemical plants to fasten and improve production processes. The concepts employed in this field are mainly learnt in mathematics, biology, physics, chemistry and economics.

Roles and duties of a chemical engineer

Chemical engineers focus on optimizing the processes involved in the manufacture of foods, fuels, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and other products. Here is a summary of their functions:

Process design: These professionals come up with ways of chemically and economically transforming living cells, microorganisms or energy into useful forms and products.

Research and development: They are responsible for researching improved and efficient manufacturing techniques.

Equipment selection and organization: A chemical engineer chooses the machinery used in the plants, considering factors like cost, efficiency and user-friendliness.

Problem-solving and troubleshooting: Chemical engineers identify the shortcomings of a particular step in the production process and work towards correcting and improving it.

A female chemical engineer at work. Photo: Tianyu wu

Source: Getty Images

What are the chemical engineering requirements in South Africa?

The minimum requirements for a chemical engineering course vary depending on the university, as highlighted below:

Institution Minimum entry requirements Stellenbosch University -A 70% NSC average based on the six best subjects, excluding Life Orientation -Mathematics 75% -Physical Sciences 65% University of the Witwatersrand -APS 42+ -Mathematics Level 5 -Physical Science Level 5 -English Home Language or First Additional Language Level 5 University of Johannesburg -APS 30 -Physical Sciences Level 5 (60%) -Mathematics Level 5 (60%) -English Level 4 (50%) University of Cape Town -Mathematics (80 %) -Physical Sciences (70%)

FAQs

A chemical engineer's work can range from utilizing nanomaterials in the laboratory to large-scale industrial processes. Below are some frequently asked questions about this profession:

Which university is best for chemical engineering?

The University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Cape Town boast a strong faculty in this field. Graduates are highly sought after in the industry.

Are chemical engineers in demand in South Africa?

Chemical engineers are critical in sectors like petrochemicals, energy and pharmaceuticals, all of which are experiencing steady growth. This field has strong career prospects.

A young engineer at a chemical plant. Photo: Longhua Liao

Source: Getty Images

Which chemical engineer has the highest salary?

Although salary figures for an expert in this field are dependent on location and employer, petrochemical engineers bag a hefty amount.

How much are chemical engineers paid in Australia?

According to Talent, entry-level chemical engineers in Australia earn $80,000 annually, while most experienced workers make up to $200,000.

The average chemical engineering salary is a testament to how in-demand the profession is. However, the figures may vary due to several factors, including level of education and years of experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Cybersecurity salary per month in South Africa

Briefly.co.za highlighted how much cybersecurity experts earn in South Africa. Professionals in the field often deal with safeguarding digital company data to avoid breaches.

Threats to digital data security are on the rise due to modern tech developments like IOT, big data, and cloud computing.

Source: Briefly News