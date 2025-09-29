Aeronautical engineering is a discipline focused on the study, design and manufacturing of air flight-capable machines. In Mzansi, you must have a Bachelor of Engineering in a relevant field like Mechanical or Aeronautical Engineering to practice professionally. You could earn over R300,000 annually at the entry-level position in this field.

Key takeaways

To apply for an aeronautical engineering course in South Africa, you generally need a strong academic record, with excellent grades in Mathematics and Physics .

. It typically takes four years to complete a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering at accredited South African universities such as Wits.

in aeronautical engineering at accredited South African universities such as Wits. In South Africa, aeronautical engineering jobs include flight test engineer, propulsion engineer and aerodynamics engineer.

include flight test engineer, propulsion engineer and aerodynamics engineer. An aeronautical engineer must be registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) to practice professionally in Mzansi.

Aeronautical engineering requirements in South Africa

The minimum requirements for aeronautical engineering vary depending on the university, as highlighted below:

Institution Minimum entry requirement University of the Witwatersrand -APS 42+ -Mathematics Level 5 (70-79%) -English Level 5 -Physical Sciences Level 5 Stellenbosch University -APS 33 or 35 -Mathematics 60% -English First Additional Language 60% -Physical Sciences 50% -English Home Language 50% University of Johannesburg -APS 26 -Mathematics Level 6 (60-69%) -Physical Science Level 5 (50-59%) English Level 4 (50-59%) University of Pretoria -APS 30 -Mathematics 60% -Physical Sciences 60% -English Level 4

How long does it take to become an aeronautical engineer?

In South Africa, it typically takes 4 to 5 years for a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering, and 1 or 2 years for a master's degree for specialisation.

Pursue a Professional Engineer (PE) license for career advancement and recognition by accumulating the required years of experience after graduation.

How much do aeronautical engineers earn in South Africa?

According to Payscale, an entry-level aeronautical engineer earns an estimated annual income of R370,350.

In their mid-career, these professionals earn an average salary of R669,902, while the highest-earning experts make about R1,195,067, per Salary Expert. Below is a summary of the salaries of aeronautical engineers in different cities in South Africa as estimated by Indeed:

City Estimated annual income Lanseria, Gauteng R321,986 Johannesburg, Gauteng R335,390 Cape Town, Western Cape R707,008 Centurion: Gauteng R771,894

Exploring jobs in the aeronautical engineering field

Aeronautical engineers may specialise in areas such as propulsion and avionics. Here are some jobs within the field of aeronautical engineering and their estimated salaries:

Profession Estimated annual salary Aerodynamic engineer R805,406 Propulsion engineer R762,270 Structural engineer R618,753 Flight Test engineer R571,340 Avionics engineer R480,000 Design engineer R395,304

Factors affecting an aeronautical engineer's salary in South Africa

The wages of an aeronautical engineer are dependent on several key factors. They include:

Level of experience: Aeronautical engineers who have been in the game for a long time command higher salaries due to their vast knowledge. Entry-level professionals have lower pay.

Aeronautical engineers who have been in the game for a long time command higher salaries due to their vast knowledge. Entry-level professionals have lower pay. Employer: Professionals working for larger and more established companies in this field are potentially paid more than others in smaller companies.

Professionals working for larger and more established companies in this field are potentially paid more than others in smaller companies. Specialisation and role: The specific role within this engineering field can impact earning potential. Highly specialised positions may pay more than general ones.

The specific role within this engineering field can impact earning potential. Highly specialised positions may pay more than general ones. Economic conditions: The broader economic situation in South Africa affects all professions, including aeronautical engineering. Economic recessions may depress salaries.

The broader economic situation in South Africa affects all professions, including aeronautical engineering. Economic recessions may depress salaries. Academic qualifications: A master's degree holder may earn more than a bachelor's degree holder in this field. Additional certification can lead to higher pay.

A master's degree holder may earn more than a bachelor's degree holder in this field. Additional certification can lead to higher pay. Location: Aeronautical engineers in large cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg typically earn more than those in rural areas.

What does an aeronautical engineer do?

Aeronautical engineers work at aircraft manufacturing companies, research institutions, aviation technology firms and government agencies. Below are some of their roles:

Design and development: They create blueprints for aircraft and propulsion systems using aerodynamics and material science principles.

They create blueprints for aircraft and propulsion systems using aerodynamics and material science principles. Testing and evaluation: Conduct trials to ensure models meet safety standards, performance expectations and regulatory requirements.

Conduct trials to ensure models meet safety standards, performance expectations and regulatory requirements. Maintenance and support: Oversee and manage the maintenance and inspection of aircraft and related systems.

Oversee and manage the maintenance and inspection of aircraft and related systems. Research and innovation: Conduct extensive research and develop new technologies and systems to improve efficiency and safety standards.

Conduct extensive research and develop new technologies and systems to improve efficiency and safety standards. Quality and safety: ensure all designs meet national and international aviation standards and regulations, including those from ICAO and EASA.

Conclusion

Aeronautical engineering encompasses the manufacturing and maintenance of aircraft. In South Africa, you can apply for a bachelor's degree in this field at the University of Pretoria and Stellenbosch University if you meet the entry requirements. Pursue a master's degree at Wits University.

