Gauteng police arrested a group of suspects found in possession of thousands of mobile network operator SIMs

Officers arrested 43 suspects and found thousands of chips inside a house in the Johannesburg suburb of Gauteng

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to Briefly News that the effort uncovered a computer room used to manufacture the chips

The suspects are set to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a string of charges

Gauteng police nab suspected syndicate found with thousands of fake sim cards. Images: Thana Prasongsin and ArtMarie

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Police pounced on a group suspected of operating a suspected fake SIM card ring that duped unsuspecting victims out of money.

On Friday, the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation Unit raided a house in the affluent suburb of Sandton, north of Johannesburg, and nabbed 43 suspects.

Thousands of SIM cards manufactured

Law enforcement uncovered thousands of counterfeit cellphone sim cards during the operation.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said law enforcement also uncovered multiple computers.

"The sim cards were from all the South African cellphone service providers," Mavela Masondo said.

"[Police] had some of the technicians from the network [providers] come to the scene to confirm that the SIM cards were imitations."

Suspects facing a string of charges

Masondo told Briefly News that police believe the suspects had allegedly manufactured the chips on the premises.

"We found manufacturing equipment on the premises, and it [appeared] they were using the computers to create them."

He added two of the group were South African, while the rest were undocumented foreigners.

"They face several charges, including contravening the Cybercrimes Act, contravening the Immigration Act and fraud.

"More suspects might be arrested pending further investigation."

The suspects, aged 17 to 43, will appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

