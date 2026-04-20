Checkers Sixty60 drivers collectively earned millions in tips as the delivery service continued to expand rapidly

The platform created thousands of jobs while maintaining fast delivery times and strong customer growth

The figures highlighted both the scale of the business and the role drivers play in its success

Online grocery shopping has quickly become part of everyday life for many South Africans, with convenience driving its popularity. Behind every quick delivery, however, are thousands of workers keeping the system running. Recent figures have shed light on just how much these drivers are earning, and the numbers have caught people’s attention.

The picture showed a Checker Sixty60 bike, app, and groceries. Image: Supermarket and Retailer

Source: Facebook

Checkers Sixty60 drivers earned a combined total of more than R160 million in tips during the second half of 2025. The figures formed part of Shoprite’s latest financial results, which highlighted the continued growth of the on-demand grocery delivery service.

According to MyBroadband, the platform has expanded significantly over the past few years, creating more than 18,000 jobs, including around 10,000 delivery drivers operating through its Pingo system. These drivers, who work on a flexible basis, play a central role in ensuring that orders reach customers quickly and efficiently.

Delivery drivers cash in on rising demand

Sixty60’s growth has been equally impressive on the business side. Sales increased sharply, reaching nearly R12 billion over a six-month period, while the number of active users also grew. Much of this success has been linked to customer trust, with most deliveries arriving on time and meeting expectations. Checkers Sixty60 said its priority is to simplify everyday life for customers, and with the recent introduction of Pixie, its personalised AI assistant, it is continuing to explore new ways to make shopping more convenient.

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Despite rising operational costs, including fuel, the service has managed to keep delivery fees relatively low. At the same time, it has expanded its reach across hundreds of stores nationwide, making it accessible to more customers than ever before. The retailer told MyBroadband:

"Checkers Sixty60 said it had already tested electric vehicles but concluded they aren’t currently practical for large-scale use in its delivery operations, though it is still looking into other fleet alternatives."

The tip earnings, when broken down, suggest that drivers can earn a meaningful daily amount on top of their base income. While the job comes with its challenges, including long hours and navigating traffic, many see it as a flexible way to earn a living. As the demand for convenience continues to rise, services like Sixty60 are likely to keep growing, along with the opportunities they create for drivers and others working behind the scenes.

The visual showcased groceries received from Checkers Sixty60. Image: Ndlov'kaz Banda

Source: Facebook

3 Other Briefly News stories about Sixty60 drivers

A woman made netizens laugh on social media after showing people that she went to fetch her Checkers Sixty60 grocery deliveries.

Kairo’s sixth birthday party went viral on TikTok for its Checkers Sixty60 theme featuring delivery bikes and branded décor.

Shoprite Sixty60 launched in Mabopane, with staff celebrating the milestone as the community gained access to grocery delivery services.

Source: Briefly News