Shoprite released an official update on Reginald Maimela, a Sixty60 rider, who went viral for helping a complete stranger with a flat battery

Reginald didn't just try to help on the spot, but gave the motorist a lift on his delivery bike

South Africans shared their praise, with many calling on Checkers to give him a raise

A Sixty60 driver helping a motorist. Images: @janine.enslin

Source: Facebook

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery rider from Limpopo has been officially recognised by Shoprite after a video of him helping a stranded motorist went viral.

Shoprite released a press statement on 28 April 2026 naming the rider as Reginald Maimela, 41, from Seshego in Limpopo. He's been working as a Sixty60 rider since June 2023. The video was originally shared on Facebook on 21 April 2026 by @janine.enslin.

Briefly News covered the story on 23 April 2026, before Shoprite's official update confirmed the rider's identity and shared more about the man behind the viral moment.

Sixty60 rider rescues motorist in Bela-Bela

Reginald was waiting for his next order at Bela Mall when he spotted a vehicle with a flat battery in the car park. He walked over and tried to jump-start it using his delivery bike, but it didn't work. Instead of walking away, he offered the motorist a lift on his bike to go and buy a new battery. The two rode off together, came back with the battery, and Reginald helped install it until the car started up again.

When asked about it, Reginald kept it simple.

"It just came from the heart," he said. "We should always keep our customers happy, so they continue to support us."

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the Shoprite's Sixty60 driver

South Africans had plenty to say about Reginald's help in the comments on Facebook user @janine.enslin's clip:

@FeliciaStruwig joked:

"Those Checkers Sixty60 guys will still save us all from an apocalypse one day. I swear there's nothing they won't do."

@GabriLubbe said:

"What is the driver's name? Make him famous. A good heart goes a long way. Well done."

@TinaLabuschagne shared:

"These guys are truly amazing! I once placed an order for my dad while I was out of the country, and the delivery guy video called me from his own phone so my dad could talk to me. The kindest gesture ever!"

@RianPerold said:

"Beautiful gesture, Mr Sixty60! Give him a bonus!!!"

@FlickerHarrison added:

"The A Team, you made my day."

@CindyWarren wrote:

"A Sixty60 driver helped my daughter with a damaged wheel too."

@RianaSwart said:

"One of their drivers stopped to help me change a wheel when I hit a pothole."

A Sixty60 driver helping a motorist whose battery ran flat. Images: @janine.enslin

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News