“Came From the Heart”: Shoprite Gives Update on Sixty60 Driver Who Rescued Motorist in Bela-Bela
- Shoprite released an official update on Reginald Maimela, a Sixty60 rider, who went viral for helping a complete stranger with a flat battery
- Reginald didn't just try to help on the spot, but gave the motorist a lift on his delivery bike
- South Africans shared their praise, with many calling on Checkers to give him a raise
A Checkers Sixty60 delivery rider from Limpopo has been officially recognised by Shoprite after a video of him helping a stranded motorist went viral.
Shoprite released a press statement on 28 April 2026 naming the rider as Reginald Maimela, 41, from Seshego in Limpopo. He's been working as a Sixty60 rider since June 2023. The video was originally shared on Facebook on 21 April 2026 by @janine.enslin.
Briefly News covered the story on 23 April 2026, before Shoprite's official update confirmed the rider's identity and shared more about the man behind the viral moment.
Sixty60 rider rescues motorist in Bela-Bela
Reginald was waiting for his next order at Bela Mall when he spotted a vehicle with a flat battery in the car park. He walked over and tried to jump-start it using his delivery bike, but it didn't work. Instead of walking away, he offered the motorist a lift on his bike to go and buy a new battery. The two rode off together, came back with the battery, and Reginald helped install it until the car started up again.
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When asked about it, Reginald kept it simple.
"It just came from the heart," he said. "We should always keep our customers happy, so they continue to support us."
Watch the Facebook clip below:
Mzansi shares their thoughts on the Shoprite's Sixty60 driver
South Africans had plenty to say about Reginald's help in the comments on Facebook user @janine.enslin's clip:
@FeliciaStruwig joked:
"Those Checkers Sixty60 guys will still save us all from an apocalypse one day. I swear there's nothing they won't do."
@GabriLubbe said:
"What is the driver's name? Make him famous. A good heart goes a long way. Well done."
@TinaLabuschagne shared:
"These guys are truly amazing! I once placed an order for my dad while I was out of the country, and the delivery guy video called me from his own phone so my dad could talk to me. The kindest gesture ever!"
@RianPerold said:
"Beautiful gesture, Mr Sixty60! Give him a bonus!!!"
@FlickerHarrison added:
"The A Team, you made my day."
@CindyWarren wrote:
"A Sixty60 driver helped my daughter with a damaged wheel too."
@RianaSwart said:
"One of their drivers stopped to help me change a wheel when I hit a pothole."
More on Sixty60 drivers
- Briefly News recently reported on the Shoprite Sixty60 launch in Mabopane, and the way the staff celebrated said everything about what the service means.
- A Checkers Sixty60 rider powered through badly flooded roads in Stellenbosch during a brutal Cape Town cold front.
- A Sixty60 driver went viral after sharing his go-to flu remedy following a long day of deliveries in the rain.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za