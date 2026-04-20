A Checkers Sixty60 rider powered through flooded Stellenbosch roads during Cape Town’s brutal April 2026 cold front and left Mzansi completely stunned by his dedication

South Africans flooded the comments with praise for the soaking-wet rider, saying he deserved far more than just a tip for his efforts

This was not the first Sixty60 rider to go viral for braving impossible Cape Town weather conditions to complete a delivery

Rain, floods, and a grocery delivery that simply had to get done left Mzansi watching in complete disbelief.

The rider speeding through the flooded road. Images: @snowreportsa

Source: TikTok

A Checkers Sixty60 rider pushed his bike through a waterlogged road in Stellenbosch, and the country has not stopped showering him with praise online since.

The rider was caught on camera navigating what looked less like a road and more like a moving river. This happened somewhere along the Stellenbosch Arterial as the Western Cape buckled under a brutal cold front. The cold front swept across the region from Thursday, 17 April 2026, bringing chaos to roads and communities alike.

Weather Report & Snow Report, posting under the username @snowreportsa, shared the TikTok clip on 19 April 2026. The rider was soaking wet, completely alone, and clearly not stopping for anything.

Cape Town was already on its knees

Before that clip even landed online, the Western Cape was already a total mess. The South African Weather Service had previously issued serious warnings for disruptive rain across the region. Roads across the metro flooded almost instantly after the cold front moved in.

The South African Weather Service confirmed rainfall totals were expected to sit between 30mm and 60mm across the region. The heaviest precipitation was expected to hit the mountainous areas surrounding Cape Town.

The rider who refused to stop

Right in the middle of all of that chaos, one Checkers Sixty60 rider was out there doing his job anyway. No canoe, no jet ski, and no backup plan in sight whatsoever. Just him, his bike, and a delivery that needed to reach someone’s front door regardless of conditions.

That image hit Mzansi somewhere very personal, and the reactions came pouring in fast. People flooded the comments with nothing but praise, calling the rider a hero who deserved far more than just a tip.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Rensha commented:

“Come rain or shine, Sixty60 delivers. 😂🤪🌧️☔ 🌞”

@Tshepo Stone said:

“This would be such a great ad for Checkers. ‘Checkers sixty60 delivers your groceries under 60 minutes regardless of the weather conditions.’ 😭”

@Saan🌼 wrote:

“I take my hat off to these delivery guys. They make our lives so much easier and more convenient. It's a pity they have to earn so little money. Always tip guys. 🥰”

@country music. noted:

“Through the storms. Checkers Sixty60, you are brave. 🙏”

@Ñoblə🪷🪷🪷 commented:

“We really need to celebrate Checkers Sixty60 and the delivery employees. They show up, come rain or thunder, they'll show up. They deserve my tips. 🥰 They provide the best service ever.”

A Checkers Sixty60 going about his business. Image: Kasi Hustlers

Source: Facebook

More about Checker Sixty60

Shoprite Sixty60 launched in Mabopane, with staff celebrating the milestone as the community gained access to grocery delivery services.

A woman made others laugh after showing people that she went to fetch her Checkers Sixty60 grocery deliveries.

A delivery rider’s weekly earnings shared online sparked a nationwide debate about income and what counts as a good salary in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News