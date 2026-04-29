A matric learner has kicked off a bold TikTok mission to get Somizi Mhlongo to design her dream matric dance outfit

Fresh off graduating from the Villioti Fashion Institute, Somizi is taking his fashion journey more seriously than ever after sharpening his skills

Mzansi has jumped in behind the learner in a big way, turning her simple request into a moment driven by collective hype and hope

Sinqobile Hlwatika is asking Somizi Mhlongo to design her matric dance dress. Image: @iamsomizimhlongo/Facebook, @sinqobilehlwatika/TikTok

Source: UGC

One matric learner is on a mission to get celebrity designer Somizi Mhlongo to design her matric dance outfit, and she's willing to do anything. Mzansi is backing her all the way.

In a video posted by @sinqobilehlwatika on 28 March 2026, she declares it as Day 2 of asking Somizi Mhlongo to design her MD dance, saying she doesn’t have money for his services but would love the opportunity if he ever agreed. She even jokes about the lengths that she is willing to go to achieve her dream look, saying she would “sell my kidneys” and urging viewers to keep tagging Somizi in the comments until he notices.

Her daily appeal began on 27 April 2026, when she had already started her campaign with a simple, low-pressure request, saying she had no sad story, just admiration for his work and a wish to collaborate with him for her big day.

Sinqobile's task has been going on for two days now. Image: @sinqobilehlwatika

Source: TikTok

Somizi's leap into fashion design

Somizi Mhlongo recently marked a major academic milestone after graduating from the Villioti Fashion Institute in Johannesburg, a move that underscores his growing commitment to the fashion industry, according to Times Live. Known for his long-standing influence in entertainment and style, he enrolled in the programme in 2024 to formally sharpen his design skills and gain professional grounding in fashion. His decision followed years of being self-taught across multiple creative fields, as he sought to build a more structured foundation for his fashion ambitions.

During his studies, Somizi balanced a demanding career in media, performance, and business while developing his fashion label, Sompire, which includes both kidswear and broader fashion collections. He has openly expressed that education gave him technical fluency to better engage with manufacturers and elevate his brand beyond celebrity-driven fashion. His graduation has been widely celebrated as a sign of reinvention, with Somizi signalling plans to expand into more high-end fashion spaces and further develop his runway presence and design work.

View the TikTok video here:

Mzansi is rooting for the matric learner

While it’s unclear if the star will respond, the campaign has already achieved what social media does best: turning a simple wish into a community-driven movement. People took to @sinqobilehlwatika's TikTok page with a mix of encouragement by constantly tagging Somizi Mhlongo in hopes of getting his attention. While many users supported the creator and cheered her on, others were more realistic, reminding her that professional work usually comes at a cost.

This is what SA had to say:

busiswamsuthwana5 said:

"Uncle Somizi to you."

Philile S Ngwenya stated:

"I'm following you coz I want to see the dress... All the best, Nana ❤️💖"

jaychem1 replied:

"I hope he doesn't charge you, please Somizi, assist sana."

the ntha stated:

"Crossing fingers 🤞 for u nana❤️"

Sane-Sibiya♥️ wrote:

"Good luck, my angel 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️Dreams do come true."

millicentsikhosa4 tagged him:

"@somizi"

꧁༒☬★𝕄𝔹𝔸ℝ𝕃𝔼𝕐_𝕄𝕋★☬༒꧂ said:

"@somizi, please make this young lady's dream come true, Njomane 🥰🥰"

Anami added:

"@somizi, please."

More Briefly Stories on matric dance dresses

A group of matric learners impressed Mzansi after arriving at their dance in a vibey “quantum” taxi, proving you don’t need a flashy budget to make a memorable entrance.

A Johannesburg matric learner went viral after sharing a slick TikTok transition video showing him and a friend switching from casual clothes into sharp matric dance looks

A group of matric learners wowed Mzansi with a dramatic before-and-after TikTok transition, transforming from school uniforms into stunning matric dance looks in a “shape-shifting” glow-up moment.

Source: Briefly News