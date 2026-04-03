A Johannesburg Grade 12 learner posted a matric dance transition that quickly had all of Mzansi talking on social media

South Africa’s matric dance is a deeply personal rite of passage that means just as much to families as it does to learners

Tye Colton shared a dozen transitions across his platforms, and Mzansi had something to say about each one

Briefly News spoke to Tye Colton who gave an insight into what goes on behind the scenes

A Johannesburg teenager stepped out of his school clothes and straight into the hearts of South Africans.

TikToker, Tye Colton shooting a selfie video. Images: @tyecolton

Source: TikTok

Tye Colton, a Grade 12 learner from Johannesburg, posted a TikTok transition clip on 28 March 2026. The clip shows him and a friend swapping their casual outfits for sharp matric dance looks. The clip took off, with Mzansi flooding the comments with love and admiration for the two learners.

The post came at a time when the matric dance season was already buzzing across the country. South Africa’s matric dance, held annually for Grade 12 learners, typically takes place across different schools throughout the year, with most events falling between August and November. For learners in their final year of high school, the night marks the end of a long and demanding academic journey. It is the country’s version of a prom, steeped in meaning that goes far beyond the outfit.

Matric dances in South Africa are held in March during the first term of the final school year. While some schools hold the event later in the year, March is a popular time for schools to host their Matric Dance/Ball as a kickoff to the final year, with events seen at schools like Selborne College and St Andrew's in early 2026.

More than just a farewell

The matric dance is widely seen as a rite of passage in South Africa. It marks the moment Grade 12 learners step out of their school years and into adulthood. For many families, the night carries as much emotional weight as graduation itself. Parents sacrifice to support their children’s education through the years. They see the matric dance as a visible reward for all of it.

Colton speaks to Briefly News

Tye Colton told Briefly News that the viral matric dance transitions that captivated Mzansi were less about filming time and more about the meticulous effort required to make each cut look seamless.

"Transitions don't take a lot of time to film, it takes more effort to make it look seamless and like there was never a cut," he said.

He added that the concept came naturally since he and his date Ontha, are both fans of Ariana Grande and Beyoncé. The pair had begun planning as far back as 2024, spending roughly eight months perfecting their outfits, a pink suit for Colton, inspired by a Louis Vuitton design worn by Pusha T at the Met Gala, and a dress Ontha sourced from Pinterest, both brought to life by designer Khaya Zikalala of Gallery Mode.

Watch the transition in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts reacts to the transition

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Elangeni🌞 commented:

“I swear, dude, I've seen you in at least 4 transitions now. 😭😂”

@Type said:

“This is the best Matric Dance I've ever seen.”

@@Lei_gh_13:

“Absolutely adorably stunning. 😍”

@BARATA*LELO🧸:

“Acts did the most this year.”

@𝔡𝔦’:

“This is so pretty. 🥹🫰🏽✨”

Tye Colton randomly taking a mirror photo. Image: @tyecolton

Source: TikTok

More articles about Matric dance

A young learner shared a video of her and her friends in their school uniform, before transitioning to their matric dance looks.

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A matric learner's arrival at a South African school dance has gone viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News