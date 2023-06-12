A Mzansi student posted a TikTok video of him blaming his academic failure on the recent earthquake

The hilarious skit resonated with a lot of people as he looked panicked while he frantically tried to find his assignment on his laptop

Thousands of reactions poured in, with many claiming to be experiencing similar issues after the Boksburg tremor

TikTok of a university student reacting to the recent earthquake "deleting" his assignment.

A TikTok video by a North-West University student left Mzansi discussing his crazy claims about the Johannesburg earthquake that startled Gauteng residents over the weekend.

The panicking gent said that the earthquake deleted the assignment stored inside his laptop hard drive, with this caption overlaid on top of his tragic video:

"Not the earthquake deleting my assignments."

North-West University student claims Gauteng earthquake deleted his laptop assignment

The unfortunate student's name is S,iya and he posted the video on his TikTok account, @malwandlee.

The hilarious clip has received 478k views and over 2 300 comments.

Mzansi reacts to North-West University student's claims earthquake deleted his assignment

The comments section was filled with positive reactions, ranging from jokes and memes to users who said that they could relate to the video after losing everything from relationships to bank balances because of the quake.

@Nosipho326:

"I feel your pain bro. It also took every cent I had in my bank account."

@techlover♡:

"It threw me out of my relationship."

@usersimphiwe:

"It unblocked my ex-contact and sent him an 'I still love you."'

@zinhlebhavu:

"Rather say you broke your laptop with your assignment in it than that excuse."

ntsikimohapi1

"I fell off my bed, hit my head on the floor and had a concussion. I forgot everything I studied for the exams."

@Forever Yena:

"Spoken like a real student! I believe you."

Tremor rocks parts of Gauteng, SA react to seismic event: "We have survived cholera, COVID and earthquake"

Briefly News recently covered Mzansi's reaction to the GP earthquake that happened on Sunday morning, 11 June.

Boksburg is reportedly the tremor's epicentre, with a seismic activity of about 4.7 magnitude. Residents from several parts of the province reported the rare occurrence on social media, with some sharing CCTV footage from outside their homes.

According to SABCNews, the tremor, which occurred at about 02:38, lasted for 20 seconds.

