A local woman spotted driving a BMW sedan with so much skill has attracted the attention of local social networkers

The video shows the lady easily changing gears and managing to produce the usual sound associated with the BMW Gusheshe engine

Some peeps are impressed and are even wondering how did she do it because the car sounds like it has an automatic engine

A local woman is seen driving a BMW Gusheshe and her skills as she changes gears have Mzansi in disbelief. The driver is seen in the video having a lovely conversation with her passenger before displaying her skills.

In a small road, there are cars heading in the opposite direction but the woman seems to be unbothered as they both laugh. The passenger also seems to be praising her. The viral clip has also grabbed the attention of Briefly News.

Taking a glance at the comments, some people are seriously impressed with the lady’s driving capabilities but some are left wondering whether the car is manual or it has an automatic engine. Wrote @KulaniCool:

“She's the baddest.”

South Africans are reacting to a lady's driving skills. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Oscar_Mtileng said:

“How did she do that with auto??? Cuz with manual we call it "double clutch"."

@NhlanhlaSompss said:

“Is this a manual or automatic? Or ke Tiptronic?”

@OG_Sibozo said:

“Nizofela emanyaleni nge steering wheel asikrom ngiyadlala.”

@Tshugisi said:

“And mind you that she is in an automatic. She knows that overdrive.”

@MaandaSpha1 said:

“She’s for keeps.”

@VusiSikhosana said:

“The steering wheel gave it away.”

@DDT_PM said:

“I can't even do this myself.”

@ThaboRamphisa said:

“Gusheshe.”

@ZubberZA said:

“This car is speeding.”

