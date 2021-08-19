South Africans are entertained by one guy who works as a motorbike delivery driver and his video is going viral

The guy is seen on the road possibly en route to deliver food items but his biking skills are funny and people now have an idea why their pizzas are in a terrible state when they arrive

In the video clip that shows bad driving in Mzansi, some people feel the biker is similar to Velaphi while one shared a clip of a farmer neatly parking his donkeys in a parking bay

A South African delivery guy is a hit on the internet for his skills in driving the motorbike. The unknown driver is seen in a video popping a 'wheelie' on his light bike.

Briefly News took to the video’s comments section to find out what makes this guy so special and we also select a few comments. Some people remembered the old comedy that graced our televisions back in the 80s with its late actor, Ray Ntlokwana, also known as Velaphi.

The Facebook page also highlights a number of bad driving tendencies on Mzansi roads with a clip of one guy brilliantly reversing his donkeys into a parking bay.

A video of a delivery guy popping the wheel of his bike is a hit. Image: @PaulPaul/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Eugene Maelangwe said:

“Sorry, it’s time you got to love South Africa.”

@Neo Nazz said:

“Sorry it's me. I'm responsible for all this madness in SA.”

@Elchapo Da Eihteen said:

“Mr D guy. That time lettuce is sliding out of the burger.”

@Mahomed Sultan said:

“No wonder the burger was up and down.”

@Jobekhali Mthethwa said:

“Velaphi, hahaha!”

@KingTee Shai said:

“Check Mr D with some bike skills, not just food.”

@Selebalo Tsiu said:

“Reversing donkeys, hahaha! I stopped right there.”

