Supportive Stepdad Walks Daughter to Bus Early in the Morning to Make Her Feel Safe in Sweet TikTok
- A young woman from Soweto shared a video on TikTok of her supportive stepdad walking her to catch the bus at 5am
- She expressed that she was scared to go alone and her mother was not around as she was working the night shift
- The video touched the hearts of South African netizens, who praised the step-dad for being a loving father figure
Having a supportive stepdad can be a wonderful experience. It can provide a child with a loving father figure, a role model, and a strong support system.
Supportive stepdad walks stepdaughter to bus at 5am
A young Soweto woman had Mzansi netizens in their feels after sharing a video of her supportive stepdad.
The video posted on TikTok by @flients shows the father accompanying the young woman to catch a bus at 5am because she was scared to go alone and her mother was not around as she was working the night shift.
A supportive stepdad can give his stepchildren a sense of security and belonging, and this can be said about @flients' pops.
Netizens react to the video with sweet comments
South African netizens were touched by the sweet moment and praised the step-dad for being a loving father figure to @flients.
Pontso Jayiya replied:
"To us who were raised and spoilt by dads who stepped in❤️❤️."
Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke commented:
"That’s your dad, you hear me? Daddy."
Palesa Maluleke Mash responded:
"This reminds me of my granma. She used to do the same while carrying chilli in her pocket for ditsotsi ."
Mbali Yamahlubi Hadebe said:
"❤️❤️❤️Those who were raised my stepdads, heart this."
nomfumanekothembani wrote:
"Ubaba sthandwa sam aksi step dad yezwa♥️♥️♥️."
user937045654266 said:
"Ubaba oqotho. ."
Lukie_The Luks replied:
"That's not your stepdad, he is your dad. From today address him as papa neh . Thumbs up to dad❤️."
