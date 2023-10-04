A young woman from Soweto shared a video on TikTok of her supportive stepdad walking her to catch the bus at 5am

She expressed that she was scared to go alone and her mother was not around as she was working the night shift

The video touched the hearts of South African netizens, who praised the step-dad for being a loving father figure

Having a supportive stepdad can be a wonderful experience. It can provide a child with a loving father figure, a role model, and a strong support system.

Supportive stepdad walks stepdaughter to bus at 5am

A young Soweto woman had Mzansi netizens in their feels after sharing a video of her supportive stepdad.

The video posted on TikTok by @flients shows the father accompanying the young woman to catch a bus at 5am because she was scared to go alone and her mother was not around as she was working the night shift.

A supportive stepdad can give his stepchildren a sense of security and belonging, and this can be said about @flients' pops.

Netizens react to the video with sweet comments

South African netizens were touched by the sweet moment and praised the step-dad for being a loving father figure to @flients.

Pontso Jayiya replied:

"To us who were raised and spoilt by dads who stepped in❤️❤️."

Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke commented:

"That’s your dad, you hear me? Daddy."

Palesa Maluleke Mash responded:

"This reminds me of my granma. She used to do the same while carrying chilli in her pocket for ditsotsi ."

Mbali Yamahlubi Hadebe said:

"❤️❤️❤️Those who were raised my stepdads, heart this."

nomfumanekothembani wrote:

"Ubaba sthandwa sam aksi step dad yezwa♥️♥️♥️."

user937045654266 said:

"Ubaba oqotho. ."

Lukie_The Luks replied:

"That's not your stepdad, he is your dad. From today address him as papa neh . Thumbs up to dad❤️."

