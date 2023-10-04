A housekeeper in the Cape Winelands received a generous tip from a patron and shared a video of it on TikTok

The video shows several cash notes left on a side table of a room where she was responsible for cleaning

She expressed her gratitude for the tip and netizens shared their experiences of tipping on the post

A housekeeper who works in the Cape Winelands took to social media to share a video showing the generous tip she received from a patron.

A housekeeper in the Cape Winelands received a tip from a generous patron. Image: @yolandamhintibidl/TikTok

Housekeeper rewarded with a generous tip

TikTokker @yolandamhintibidl showed several cash notes left on a side table of a room where she was responsible for cleaning.

She goes on to pick up the money as she shares that being a housekeeper has its perks.

Watch the video below:

According to Workable, housekeepers are responsible for cleaning and reporting any safety hazards to the homeowner or manager in charge. They must complete tasks like vacuuming, sweeping, emptying trash cans, dusting shelves, cleaning windows, and mopping floors. Some Housekeepers change linens, wash dishes, and do light ironing and laundry.

Netizens react positively to the video

Many people were happy for the woman's good fortune, while others shared they also left good tips for their housekeepers.

Ndim_uBuli sani commented:

"I always do this and leave some of the food and sometimes clothes❤️."

Lesego Lee commented:

"I'm glad it does put a smile on your face. I also leave a tip after booking at a place."

Bonnie replied:

"This nice, I always leave something behind too❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Slindile♡Gazu♡Nxumalo replied:

"Sicela uplug bakithi unemployment iyasbulala."

Retshidy7 responded:

"❤️I know the feeling."

user1195457563295 commented:

"Keep doing the good work."

Mankoe replied:

"Mina I found 5000N my bag from my boss lady."

@Zama_Alpha replied:

"Never thought of this. Next time I am doing it."

