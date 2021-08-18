Locals React to Generous People Leaving Massive Tips for Waiters

Two members of the Facebook group #ImStaying shared their amazing experiences online

Prec Maphumulo celebrated her birthday by leaving a massive tip for her waiter to celebrate her birthday

Xante Du Preez was stunned when a customer left her a massive tip, revealing that they are also a member of the #ImStaying group

A recent trend has begun sweeping social media of people leaving large tips for waiters at restaurants. Social media users are posting their generous tips in the #ImStaying group on Facebook.

Prec Maphumulo paid double, R408, leaving an R204 tip for her waiter when she visited Mugg and Bean in the Pavillion.

Prec Maphumulo shared her good deed on social media hoping to inspire others. Photo credit: @Prec Maphumulo

She was celebrating her birthday and decided to spread the cheer. Social media users reacted to her good deed.

Gerna Van Rooyen::

"What a great idea! Thank you for the inspiration ✝️"

Dale Lindeque:

"Thanks for your kindness..makes a big difference in someone's life ."

Cathy Anne Beattie:

"Thank you for sharing.. by sharing you encourage us to do the same."

A waitress reacts to getting a massive tip

Xante Du Preez, a waitress, shared a tip she received when a customer rounded up their bill of R443 to R800; leaving her a massive tip.

"What a surprise but then I saw #ImStaying on the slip thank you so much really needed this ."

Xante Du Preez was delighted when someone left her a massive tip. Photo credit: @Xante Du Preez

Social media users react, telling Xante that she deserves every cent

Busisiwe Zwane:

"Blessed is the hand that gives. #Imstaying "

Elizabeth Evan Muller:

"Blessings...you deserve it"

Carolyn Young:

"Wonderful gesture "

