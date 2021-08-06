“President”: BI Phakathi Blesses a Begging Yet Humble Family, Mzansi Touched

South African philanthropist BI Phakathi is continuing with his generous deeds after blessing a poor family from Zimbabwe in Venda

The Good Samaritan is a hit on social media once again for his kind deeds as the begging family is visibly surprised in a video after giving them money

Social media users as far as Zimbabwe are seriously impressed and some even promised to call the faceless man their president

South African faceless Good Samaritan BI Phakathi recently met a poor family in Venda and blessed them with R2600 as they were roaming around the streets begging for clothes and food.

The woman says they are from Zimbabwe but found themselves in Mzansi looking for a better life yet they are still struggling to make ends meet. Phakathi gave the lady R1400 before blessing the blind husband with R600 and giving the toddler a handsome R600 in cash for nappies and food.

The video left many social media users seriously emotional and the philanthropist is now receiving all the warm messages on Instagram.

The post reads:

@IamDlamini said:

“From now on, I’ll address you as the President of the people.”

@Taasibz said:

“God Bless you brother, love from Zimbabwe.”

@OBK.Huncho said:

“BI thank you for helping our brother n sister much love from Zimbabwe .”

@MS_Usta said:

“May your pocket never run dry.”

@Erndy34 said:

“I'm fairly new to your page and wanted to let you know I love seeing your videos come up in my feed. You're doing important work.”

@Warirai said:

“May the Almighty God bless you, much love from Zimbabwe.”

@DrBotho said:

“God bless you and may He continue to increase your blessings and 1000 generations to come.”

