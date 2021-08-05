Humble Woman Bursts Into Tears as Samaritan BI Phakathi Blesses Her With R1 650

Durban-based good Samaritan BI Phakathi is at it once again after helping a woman with R1 650 after buying a beanie that cost him R80

The generous Phakathi is now receiving all the good v on social media for his kind heart after helping the woman who is a street vendor

After counting the cash, the humble woman could not contain her emotions, she eventually hugged and thanked the philanthropist

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

Generous philanthropist BI Phakathi is a man on a mission to bring smiles to many people who are finding it hard to make ends meet. This time he brought tears to one woman who is a street vendor.

The Durban-based guy is seen in one of his video clips looking to buy from the lady and pays R100 for a beanie, but they continued to have a conversation. The emotional lady said she makes R400 or R800 sometimes but Phakathi surprised her with R1650.

BI Phakathi is celebrated after helping another woman. Image: @BIPhakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Rene Johnson said:

“What a wonderful human being you are Mr Phakathi. You are an angel in human form.”

@Middle Lambo said:

“I love her especially when she said are you mad. I loved that. We can all be human.”

@April KG said:

“She's my kind of lady. Made me smile at both of them. Love you BI Phakathi.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Joe Rahim said:

“This is so touching Mr Phakathi.”

@Faith Banda said:

“A true God sent angel indeed.”

@Hana Brighton said:

“You made my day Phakathi and am so happy God bless you abundantly.”

To watch the video, click on the link.

BI Phakathi: Old man asks for R1, gets blessed with R1 100 instead

Remaining with BI Phakathi, Briefly News reported that an old man walking beside the road stopped to ask for R1 in the hopes of getting something to eat. It was his lucky day as he unsuspectingly stumbled upon South Africa's faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi.

BI asked the man what his name was and if he had any children, to which he replied that his name was Albert and that he did not have any children.

BI proceeded to give him R500 followed by another R400 and finally another R100. He told the old man that he had a child through him and wished him a happy Father's Day.

"This is your blessing, you have a child from me. I saw you and followed you. I want you to enjoy a happy Father's Day.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za