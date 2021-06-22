BI Phakathi: Old man asks for R1 gets blessed with R1100 instead

BI Phakathi has struck again spreading joy and happiness with his generosity, South Africa's famous faceless philanthropist

An old man begging for R1 was amazed when he was blessed with R1 100 instead thanks to the kind heart of BI Phakathi

He proceeded to tell the man who had no children that BI was his symbolic son and that he should have a happy Father's Day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

An old man walking beside the road stopped to ask for R1 in the hopes of getting something to eat. It was his lucky day, he unsuspectingly stumbled upon South Africa's faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi.

BI asked the man what his name was and if he had any children to which he replied that his name was Albert and that he did not have any children.

BI Phakathi blessed Albert with R1 099 more than he had originally asked for. Photo credit: @biphakathi

Source: Facebook

BI proceeded to give him R500 followed by another R400 and finally another R100. He told the old man that he had a child through him and wished him a happy Father's Day.

"This is your blessing, you have a child from me. I saw you and followed you. I want you to enjoy a happy Father's Day.

Before heading off, BI blessed him with one more R100 note. The old man headed off after thanking BI into the distance.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Facebook users react to the amazing video and praise BI Pakathi

Facebook users loved the video, giving it over 15 000 reactions and over 1 400 comments. It was viewed almost 200 000 times.

Pinkie Selatlhelelo:

"This old man where does he come from? Doesn't he need khumbulekhaya? He seems to be all alone and suffering. Thanks to the good Samaritan."

Sarel Chuene:

"This is touching too deep BI. What people should not miss is for us all to go and do likewise in our neighbourhood.❤"

Mona Lynn:

"Thank you for helping precious Albert. I just want to give him a hug and find a place for him to stay safe. Hoping he and all the others know that there are many many people around the globe that care about them and want them to have their needs met."

Beatrice Ngwenya:

"Only one rand he needed but thanks BI my brother. God send you to bless him with R1 100. That is amazing of you brother may God keep you strong bless you to get more years in this Earth."

BI Phakathi blesses a gogo who reminds him of his grandmother who raised him

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has helped another citizen of South Africa who deserved it.

BI encountered an old lady struggling with a bag on her back and asked her where she was going.

She replied that she was heading to the dump. He asked if she was hungry and she said that she'd like some bread.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za